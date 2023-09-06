ADIDAS : Buy rating from Bernstein
Today at 09:35 am
Bernstein is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price remains set at EUR 200.
|Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 09:40:33 2023-09-06 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|182.99 EUR
|+0.06%
|-0.29%
|+43.50%
