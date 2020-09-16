Log in
ADIDAS AG

ADIDAS AG

(ADS)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 09/16 08:31:12 am
282.65 EUR   +1.31%
08:18aADIDAS : DZ Bank gives a Sell rating
MD
09/14ADIDAS : JP Morgan remains Neutral
MD
09/11ADIDAS : Warburg Research gives a Sell rating
MD
ADIDAS : DZ Bank gives a Sell rating

09/16/2020

ADIDAS downgraded by DZ Bank's analyst from Neutral to Sell.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 19 947 M 23 678 M 23 678 M
Net income 2020 468 M 556 M 556 M
Net Debt 2020 54,6 M 64,8 M 64,8 M
P/E ratio 2020 130x
Yield 2020 0,67%
Capitalization 54 414 M 64 464 M 64 590 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,73x
EV / Sales 2021 2,29x
Nbr of Employees 59 246
Free-Float 86,8%
Chart ADIDAS AG
adidas AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ADIDAS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 39
Average target price 253,18 €
Last Close Price 279,00 €
Spread / Highest target 13,8%
Spread / Average Target -9,25%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kasper Bo Rørsted Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Hermann Rabe Chairman-Supervisory Board
Martin Shankland Head-Global Operations
Harm Ohlmeyer Chief Financial Officer
Herbert Kauffmann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADIDAS AG-3.73%64 464
NIKE, INC.17.73%186 048
ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LIMITED12.11%27 277
PUMA SE9.06%13 207
DECKERS OUTDOOR CORPORATION26.99%6 009
FENG TAY ENTERPRISES CO., LTD.3.69%5 084
