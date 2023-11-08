ADIDAS : JP Morgan gives a Buy rating
November 08, 2023 at 07:33 am EST
JP Morgan analyst Olivia Townsend maintains his Buy rating on the stock. The target price remains set at EUR 195.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser - 2023
