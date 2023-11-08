ADIDAS : Jefferies remains Neutral
November 08, 2023 at 02:45 am EST
Analyst James Grzinic from Jefferies research gives the stock a Neutral rating. The target price remains set at EUR 175.
|
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|169.82 EUR
|-1.20%
|+3.90%
|+36.14%
|08:45am
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+34.85%
|32 798 M $
|+67.31%
|9 129 M $
|+1.97%
|5 763 M $
|+82.16%
|3 498 M $
|-17.72%
|2 308 M $
|+14.11%
|1 010 M $
|+66.91%
|1 049 M $
|-10.20%
|806 M $
|-9.64%
|387 M $