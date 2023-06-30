ADIDAS : Jefferies sticks Neutral
Today at 03:22 am
James Grzinic from Jefferies retains his Neutral opinion on the stock. The target price is unchanged at EUR 175.
|Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 04:05:22 2023-06-30 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|175.24 EUR
|+0.99%
|-1.68%
|+36.43%
|Date
|Price
|Change
|Volume
|2023-06-30
|174.28 €
|+0.99%
|87 033
|2023-06-29
|173.52 €
|+0.61%
|379,203
|2023-06-28
|172.46 €
|-0.63%
|340,374
|2023-06-27
|173.56 €
|-1.71%
|456,463
|2023-06-26
|176.58 €
|-0.17%
|319,652
Delayed Quote Xetra - 03:50:18 2023-06-30 am EDTMore quotes
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+36.43%
|30 448 M $
|+84.21%
|10 032 M $
|-3.15%
|5 675 M $
|+146.34%
|4 666 M $
|-8.06%
|2 559 M $
|+12.01%
|987 M $
|+37.58%
|868 M $
|-9.87%
|838 M $
|+0.43%
|426 M $
|-52.07%
|377 M $