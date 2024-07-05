adidas AG is one of the world leaders in the design, manufacturing and marketing of sports equipment and articles. The group's products are sold primarily under the following brands: adidas, TaylorMade and Reebok. Net sales (before intragroup eliminations) break down by family of products as follows: - shoes (56.7%); - clothing (36.4%); - sports equipment (6.9%): golf equipment (golf clubs, balls, gloves, metal clubs, etc.; No. 1 worldwide; TaylorMade and Maxfli), bags, balls, etc. At the end of 2023, the products are marketed through a network of more than 2,000 stores worldwide. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe-Middle East and Africa (39.4%), North America (24.4%), China (15%), Latin America (10.7%) and Asia/Pacific (10.5%).

Sector Footwear