ADIDAS : RBC reiterates its Neutral rating
Today at 07:50 am
Share
RBC confirms his opinion on the stock and remains Neutral. The target price is unchanged and still at EUR 185.
Share
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser - 2023
|Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 08:07:52 2023-09-01 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|183.54 EUR
|-0.48%
|+3.82%
|+43.72%
|01:50pm
|ADIDAS : RBC reiterates its Neutral rating
|MD
|08:00am
|Fast fashion firms prepare for EU crackdown on waste mountain
|RE
|ADIDAS : RBC reiterates its Neutral rating
|MD
|Fast fashion firms prepare for EU crackdown on waste mountain
|RE
|STRATEGY - Adidas: The Yeezy episode
|FTSE 100 Rises as Oil, Mining Stocks Gain Ahead of Powell Speech
|DJ
|EU monitors Myanmar labour rights as fashion brands exit
|RE
|ADIDAS : JP Morgan remains its Buy rating
|MD
|ADIDAS : Hauck & Aufhauser reiterates its Sell rating
|MD
|ADIDAS : Jefferies reaffirms its Neutral rating
|MD
|Taiwan shoemaker Pou Chen to cut 1,220 more jobs in Vietnam -state media
|RE
|Foot Locker weighs on prices of Adidas, Puma and Nike
|DP
|Foot Locker plummets, drags down peers, on forecast cut, dividend pause
|RE
|Adidas, Puma and Nike under pressure - Foot Locker lowers outlook
|DP
|ADIDAS : Bernstein keeps its Buy rating
|MD
|ADIDAS : DZ Bank gives a Neutral rating
|MD
|Will Macy's, Nordstrom merchandise overhauls lure shoppers?
|RE
|Shippers bet on green methanol to cut emissions, supply lags
|RE
|Coty Extends Long-Term License Agreement With Adidas
|MT
|Coty Renews Long-Term License Partnership with Adidas
|CI
|Report of cooperation in India boosts Adidas share price
|DP
|ADIDAS : Deutsche Bank maintains a Buy rating
|MD
|Footwear maker Bata India in partnership talks with Adidas - CNBC-TV18
|RE
|India's Bata in partnership talks with Adidas for Indian market - CNBC-TV18
|RE
|Lower UK Inflation, Surprise Eurozone Industrial Production Recovery Prompt Uptick in German Shares
|MT
|BofA Securities Lifts Adidas to Buy Amid Signs of Product-led Rebound
|MT
|German Stocks Flat Despite Upside Surprise in Eurozone’s Industrial Production
|MT
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+43.81%
|35 714 M $
|+68.01%
|9 167 M $
|-8.88%
|5 204 M $
|+130.79%
|4 368 M $
|-10.59%
|2 498 M $
|+23.72%
|1 086 M $
|+58.33%
|982 M $
|-15.13%
|770 M $
|-52.34%
|375 M $
|-17.12%
|350 M $