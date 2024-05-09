Status: April 30th, 2024
APM
Currency-neutral net sales growth
Gross margin
Operating overhead expenses
Operating profit
Operating margin
EBITDA
Return on equity
Currency-neutral development of inventory, accounts receivable and accounts payable
Average operating working capital in % of net sales
Equity ratio
Financial leverage
Adjusted net cash / (net borrowings)
Capital expenditure (CapEx)
Definition
To calculate the currency-neutral net sales growth, actual exchange rates of current year are applied for prior year's net sales and then compared with current year's net sales at actual rates.
Gross profit in relation to net sales in %
Distribution and selling expenses + general and administrative expenses + sundry expenses + impairment losses (net) on accounts receivable and contract assets
Gross profit + royalty and commission income + other operating income - other operating expenses
Operating profit in relation to net sales in %
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, as well as impairment losses/reversal of
impairment losses on property, plant, and equipment, right-of-use, and intangible assets
Net income attributable to shareholders (YTD) in relation to shareholders' equity in %
To calculate the currency-neutral development of inventory, accounts receivable and accounts payable, actual exchange rates of current year are applied for prior year's values and then compared with current year's values at actual rates
- Operating working capital = accounts receivable + inventories - accounts payable
- Average operating working capital = sum of operating working capital at quarter-ends / 4
- Average operating working capital in relation to net sales in %
Shareholders' equity in relation to total liabilities and equity in %
Adjusted net borrowings in relation to shareholders' equity in %
Short-term borrowings + long-term borrowings + current and non-current lease liabilities + pensions and similar obligations + factoring - accessible cash and cash equivalents (= cash and cash equivalents + short- term financial assets - trapped cash)
Total cash expenditure for the purchase of tangible and intangible assets (excluding acquisitions and right-of- use assets according to IFRS 16)
Reference to Annual Report
Consolidated Financial
Statements - Consolidated
Income Statement
Consolidated Financial
Statements - Consolidated
Income Statement
Consolidated Financial
Statements - Consolidated
Income Statement
Consolidated Financial
Statements - Consolidated
Income Statement
Group Management Report -
Financial Review - Income
Statement
Group Management Report -
Financial Review - Statement of
Financial Position and
Statement of Cash Flows
Group Management Report -
Financial Review - Statement of
Financial Position and
Statement of Cash Flows
Group Management Report - Financial Review - Treasury
Group Management Report -
Financial Review - Statement of
Financial Position and
Statement of Cash Flows
