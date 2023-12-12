Market Closed -
Official ADIDAS AG press release
Adidas AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
December 12, 2023 at 11:06 am EST
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: adidas AG
adidas AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
12.12.2023 / 17:05 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings 1. Details of issuer
Name:
adidas AG Street:
Adi-Dassler-Straße 1 Postal code:
91074 City:
Herzogenaurach Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
549300JSX0Z4CW0V5023 2. Reason for notification
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights X
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
Other reason: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA) 4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New
0.19 %
4.93 %
5.12 %
180000000 Previous notification
0.16 %
5.02 %
5.19 %
/ 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
Absolute
In %
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000A1EWWW0
0
252639
0 %
0.14 % US00687A1079
0
89812
0 %
0.05 % Total
342451
0.19 % b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in % Right To Recall
Open 1664618
0.92 % Right Of Use
Open 76793
0.04 % Call Option
19.12.2025 277200
0.15 % Call Warrant
20.06.2025 22796
0.01 % Forward
18.02.2025 4986
0.003 % Future
19.01.2024 6636
0.004 %
Total
2053029
1.14 % b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in % Swap
21.11.2033 Cash
1282588
0.71 % Put Option
21.06.2024 Physical
63500
0.04 % Call Warrant
31.12.2030 Cash
278600
0.15 % Forward
20.12.2024 Cash
53296
0.03 % Put Option
20.12.2030 Cash
407762
0.23 % Future
17.12.2032 Cash
3123447
1.74 % Call Option
31.03.2035 Cash
1605707
0.89 %
Total
6814899
3.79 % 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least 5% or more) The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
%
%
% GSAM Holdings LLC
%
%
% Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings LLC
%
%
% Goldman Sachs Asset Management UK Holdings I Ltd
%
%
% Goldman Sachs Asset Management UK Holdings II Ltd
%
%
% Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings I B.V. / Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings II B.V.
%
%
% Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings B.V.
%
%
% -
%
%
% The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
%
%
% Goldman Sachs Bank USA
%
%
% Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE
%
%
% -
%
%
% The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
%
%
% Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C.
%
%
% Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited
%
%
% Goldman Sachs International Bank
%
%
% -
%
%
% The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
%
%
% GS Global Markets, Inc.
%
%
% Goldman Sachs Finance Corp International Ltd
%
%
% -
%
%
% The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
%
%
% GS Finance Corp.
%
%
% -
%
%
% The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
%
%
% Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C.
%
%
% Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited
%
%
% Goldman Sachs International
%
%
% -
%
%
% The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
%
%
% GSAM Holdings LLC
%
%
% Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P.
%
%
% -
%
%
% The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
%
%
% Folio Financial, Inc.
%
%
% Folio Investments, Inc.
%
%
% -
%
%
% The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
%
%
% Murray Street Corporation
%
%
% Sphere Fundo De Investimento Multimercado - Investimento No Exterior Credito Privado
%
%
% Sphere Fund
%
%
% -
%
%
% The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
%
%
% Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC
%
%
% -
%
%
% The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
%
%
% Goldman Sachs Do Brasil Banco Multiplo S/A
%
%
% 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights
Proportion of instruments
Total of both %
%
% 10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
12.12.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language:
English Company:
adidas AG
Adi-Dassler-Straße 1
91074 Herzogenaurach
Germany Internet:
www.adidas-group.com
End of News
EQS News Service
1794477 12.12.2023 CET/CEST
adidas AG is one of the world leaders in the design, manufacturing and marketing of sports equipment and articles. The group's products are sold primarily under the following brands: adidas, TaylorMade and Reebok. Net sales (before intragroup eliminations) break down by family of products as follows:
- shoes (54.8%);
- clothing (38.6%);
- sports equipment (6.6%): golf equipment (golf clubs, balls, gloves, metal clubs, etc.; No. 1 worldwide; TaylorMade and Maxfli), bags, balls, etc.
At the end of 2022, the products are marketed through a network of more than 2,000 stores worldwide.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe-Middle East and Africa (38.1%), North America (28.4%), China (14.2%), Asia/Pacific (9.9%) and Latin America (9.4%).
More about the company
