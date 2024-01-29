Market Closed -
Adidas AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
January 29, 2024 at 11:11 am EST
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: adidas AG
adidas AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
29.01.2024 / 17:10 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings 1. Details of issuer
Name:
adidas AG Street:
Adi-Dassler-Straße 1 Postal code:
91074 City:
Herzogenaurach Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
549300JSX0Z4CW0V5023 2. Reason for notification
X
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
Other reason: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: The Capital Group Companies, Inc. City of registered office, country: Los Angeles, United States of America (USA) 4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New
4.88 %
0.00 %
4.88 %
180000000 Previous notification
5.03 %
0.00 %
5.03 %
/ 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
Absolute
In %
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000A1EWWW0
0
8406472
0 %
4.67 % US00687A1079
0
386389
0 %
0.21 % Total
8792861
4.88 % b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
0
0 %
Total
0
0.00 % b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in % 0
0 %
Total
0
0.00 % 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least 5% or more) The Capital Group Companies, Inc.
%
%
% Capital Research and Management Company
4.66 %
%
% -
%
%
% The Capital Group Companies, Inc.
%
%
% Capital Research and Management Company
4.66 %
%
% Capital Group International, Inc.
%
%
% Capital International, Inc.
%
%
% -
%
%
% The Capital Group Companies, Inc.
%
%
% Capital Research and Management Company
4.66 %
%
% Capital Group International, Inc.
%
%
% Capital Group Private Client Services, Inc.
%
%
% -
%
%
% The Capital Group Companies, Inc.
%
%
% Capital Research and Management Company
4.66 %
%
% Capital Group International, Inc.
%
%
% Capital International Sarl
%
%
% -
%
%
% The Capital Group Companies, Inc.
%
%
% Capital Research and Management Company
4.66 %
%
% Capital Group International, Inc.
%
%
% Capital International Limited
%
%
% -
%
%
% 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights
Proportion of instruments
Total of both %
%
% 10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
29.01.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language:
English Company:
adidas AG
Adi-Dassler-Straße 1
91074 Herzogenaurach
Germany Internet:
www.adidas-group.com
End of News
EQS News Service
1824059 29.01.2024 CET/CEST
adidas AG is one of the world leaders in the design, manufacturing and marketing of sports equipment and articles. The group's products are sold primarily under the following brands: adidas, TaylorMade and Reebok. Net sales (before intragroup eliminations) break down by family of products as follows:
- shoes (54.8%);
- clothing (38.6%);
- sports equipment (6.6%): golf equipment (golf clubs, balls, gloves, metal clubs, etc.; No. 1 worldwide; TaylorMade and Maxfli), bags, balls, etc.
At the end of 2022, the products are marketed through a network of more than 2,000 stores worldwide.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe-Middle East and Africa (38.1%), North America (28.4%), China (14.2%), Asia/Pacific (9.9%) and Latin America (9.4%).
More about the company
