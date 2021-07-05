adidas AG: Release of a capital market information

Herzogenaurach, 5 July, 2021

adidas AG: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in connection with Art. 2 Sec. 1, Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 - 1st Interim Announcement

adidas AG announced the beginning of a share buyback program ("Share Buyback Program 2021") via announcement under Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 on June 29, 2021.

The number of the shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date Aggregate number of shares Trading Venue Volume-weighted average purchase price (EUR)1) 01/07/2021 52,777 XETR 316.7725 01/07/2021 0 CEUX 0 01/07/2021 0 TQEX 0 02/07/2021 35,777 XETR 317.1785 02/07/2021 0 CEUX 0 02/07/2021 0 TQEX 0

1) Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according to commercial practice.

The total number of shares bought back within the Share Buyback Program 2021 of as 2/07/2021 amounts to 88,554

Further information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 1, Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is available online under http://www.adidas-group.com/s/sharebuyback.

Herzogenaurach, 05/07/2021

adidas AG

The Executive Board