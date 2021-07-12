adidas AG: Release of a capital market information

Herzogenaurach, 9 July, 2021
adidas AG: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in connection with Art. 2 Sec. 1, Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 - 2nd Interim Announcement
adidas AG announced the beginning of a share buyback program ("Share Buyback Program 2021") via announcement under Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 on June 29, 2021.
The number of the shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:
|Date
|Aggregate number of shares
|Trading Venue
|Volume-weighted average purchase price (EUR)1)
|05/07/2021
|37,777
|XETR
|314.9999
|05/07/2021
|0
|CEUX
|-
|05/07/2021
|0
|TQEX
|-
|06/07/2021
|5,777
|XETR
|312.8858
|06/07/2021
|0
|CEUX
|-
|06/07/2021
|0
|TQEX
|-
|07/07/2021
|577
|XETR
|316.5706
|07/07/2021
|0
|CEUX
|-
|07/07/2021
|0
|TQEX
|-
|08/07/2021
|6,630
|XETR
|311.7638
|08/07/2021
|0
|CEUX
|-
|08/07/2021
|0
|TQEX
|-
|09/07/2021
|1,007
|XETR
|316.6843
|09/07/2021
|0
|CEUX
|-
|09/07/2021
|0
|TQEX
|-
1) Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according to commercial practice.
|The total number of shares bought back within the Share Buyback Program 2021 of as 09/07/2021 amounts to
|140,322
Further information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 1, Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is available online under http://www.adidas-group.com/s/sharebuyback.
Herzogenaurach, 09/07/2021
adidas AG
The Executive Board