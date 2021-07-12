adidas AG: Release of a capital market information

Herzogenaurach, 9 July, 2021

adidas AG: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in connection with Art. 2 Sec. 1, Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 - 2nd Interim Announcement

adidas AG announced the beginning of a share buyback program ("Share Buyback Program 2021") via announcement under Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 on June 29, 2021.

The number of the shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date Aggregate number of shares Trading Venue Volume-weighted average purchase price (EUR)1) 05/07/2021 37,777 XETR 314.9999 05/07/2021 0 CEUX - 05/07/2021 0 TQEX - 06/07/2021 5,777 XETR 312.8858 06/07/2021 0 CEUX - 06/07/2021 0 TQEX - 07/07/2021 577 XETR 316.5706 07/07/2021 0 CEUX - 07/07/2021 0 TQEX - 08/07/2021 6,630 XETR 311.7638 08/07/2021 0 CEUX - 08/07/2021 0 TQEX - 09/07/2021 1,007 XETR 316.6843 09/07/2021 0 CEUX - 09/07/2021 0 TQEX -

1) Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according to commercial practice.

The total number of shares bought back within the Share Buyback Program 2021 of as 09/07/2021 amounts to 140,322

Further information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 1, Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is available online under http://www.adidas-group.com/s/sharebuyback.

Herzogenaurach, 09/07/2021

adidas AG

The Executive Board