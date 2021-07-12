Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Adidas AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADS   DE000A1EWWW0

ADIDAS AG

(ADS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Adidas AG: Release of a capital market information

07/12/2021 | 05:29am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: adidas AG / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in connection with Art. 2 Sec. 1, Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 - 2nd Interim Announcement
adidas AG: Release of a capital market information

12.07.2021 / 11:28
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Herzogenaurach, 9 July, 2021

adidas AG: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in connection with Art. 2 Sec. 1, Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 - 2nd Interim Announcement

adidas AG announced the beginning of a share buyback program ("Share Buyback Program 2021") via announcement under Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 on June 29, 2021.

The number of the shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date Aggregate number of shares Trading Venue Volume-weighted average purchase price (EUR)1)
05/07/2021 37,777 XETR 314.9999
05/07/2021 0 CEUX -
05/07/2021 0 TQEX -
06/07/2021 5,777 XETR 312.8858
06/07/2021 0 CEUX -
06/07/2021 0 TQEX -
07/07/2021 577 XETR 316.5706
07/07/2021 0 CEUX -
07/07/2021 0 TQEX -
08/07/2021 6,630 XETR 311.7638
08/07/2021 0 CEUX -
08/07/2021 0 TQEX -
09/07/2021 1,007 XETR 316.6843
09/07/2021 0 CEUX -
09/07/2021 0 TQEX -
 

1) Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according to commercial practice.

The total number of shares bought back within the Share Buyback Program 2021 of as 09/07/2021 amounts to 140,322
 

Further information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 1, Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is available online under http://www.adidas-group.com/s/sharebuyback.

Herzogenaurach, 09/07/2021

adidas AG
The Executive Board


12.07.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: adidas AG
Adi-Dassler-Straße 1
91074 Herzogenaurach
Germany
Internet: www.adidas-group.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1217774  12.07.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1217774&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
All news about ADIDAS AG
05:29aADIDAS AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
05:29aDGAP-CMS  : adidas AG: Release of a capital market information
DJ
07/08ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS  : Sees Up to 25% Annual Retail Sales Growth in 2021-2025; ..
MT
07/08ADIDAS  : Jefferies keeps its Buy rating
MD
07/07ADIDAS  : Goldman Sachs maintains a Buy rating
MD
07/07EUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING : Stocks Rise as Investors Shake Off Wall Street Losses
DJ
07/07ADIDAS  : Credit Suisse reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
07/06ADIDAS  : Deutsche Bank remains Neutral
MD
07/05ADIDAS AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
07/02TIMELINE : H&M's China sales hit as boycott bites
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 21 719 M 25 757 M 25 757 M
Net income 2021 1 486 M 1 762 M 1 762 M
Net cash 2021 100 M 119 M 119 M
P/E ratio 2021 42,0x
Yield 2021 1,04%
Capitalization 62 080 M 73 651 M 73 621 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,85x
EV / Sales 2022 2,58x
Nbr of Employees 54 722
Free-Float 86,9%
Chart ADIDAS AG
Duration : Period :
adidas AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADIDAS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Last Close Price 318,45 €
Average target price 324,49 €
Spread / Average Target 1,90%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kasper Bo Rørsted Chief Executive Officer
Harm Ohlmeyer Chief Financial Officer & Labor Director
Thomas Hermann Rabe Chairman-Supervisory Board
Martin Shankland Head-Global Operations
Herbert Kauffmann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADIDAS AG6.90%72 523
NIKE, INC.13.81%243 868
FENG TAY ENTERPRISES CO., LTD.19.30%7 630
KINGNET NETWORK CO., LTD.-10.21%1 519
361 DEGREES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED286.11%1 119
HWASEUNG ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.15.85%940