Adidas AG: Release of a capital market information
01/31/2022 | 04:38am EST
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: adidas AG
/ adidas AG: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in connection with Art. 2 Sec. 1, Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
adidas AG: Release of a capital market information
31.01.2022 / 10:37
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
adidas AG: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in connection with Art. 2 Sec. 1, Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 - 3rd Interim Announcement
adidas AG announced the beginning of the first tranche of a share buyback program ("Share Buyback Program 2022-2025/I) via disclosure under Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 on January 10, 2022.
The number of the shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:
Date
Aggregate number of shares
Trading Venue
Volume-weighted average purchase price (EUR)1)
24/01/2022
142,000
XETR
244.8512
24/01/2022
50,000
CEUX
243.7382
24/01/2022
10,472
TQEM
243.3913
25/01/2022
150,000
XETR
239.7182
25/01/2022
51,000
CEUX
239.6667
25/01/2022
11,000
TQEM
239.5316
26/01/2022
153,962
XETR
244.8925
26/01/2022
44,392
CEUX
244.0362
26/01/2022
5,057
TQEM
243.7437
27/01/2022
160,000
XETR
242.0211
27/01/2022
2,295
CEUX
239.3610
27/01/2022
473
TQEM
239.4210
28/01/2022
171,000
XETR
235.2342
28/01/2022
59,600
CEUX
235.2283
28/01/2022
13,900
TQEM
234.5212
1) Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according to commercial practice.
The total number of shares bought back within the Share Buyback Program 2022-2025/I of as 28/01/2022 amounts to
1,025,151
Further information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 1, Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is available online under http://www.adidas-group.com/s/sharebuyback.
adidas AG
The Executive Board
31.01.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de