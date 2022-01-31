Log in
  Adidas AG
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Adidas AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADS   DE000A1EWWW0

ADIDAS AG

(ADS)
Real-time Estimate Quote - 01/31 05:02:11 am
241.9 EUR
Adidas AG: Release of a capital market information

01/31/2022 | 04:38am EST
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: adidas AG / adidas AG: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in connection with Art. 2 Sec. 1, Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
adidas AG: Release of a capital market information

31.01.2022 / 10:37
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

adidas AG: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in connection with Art. 2 Sec. 1, Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 - 3rd Interim Announcement

adidas AG announced the beginning of the first tranche of a share buyback program ("Share Buyback Program 2022-2025/I) via disclosure under Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 on January 10, 2022.

The number of the shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date Aggregate number of shares Trading Venue Volume-weighted average purchase price (EUR)1)
24/01/2022 142,000 XETR 244.8512
24/01/2022 50,000 CEUX 243.7382
24/01/2022 10,472 TQEM 243.3913
25/01/2022 150,000 XETR 239.7182
25/01/2022 51,000 CEUX 239.6667
25/01/2022 11,000 TQEM 239.5316
26/01/2022 153,962 XETR 244.8925
26/01/2022 44,392 CEUX 244.0362
26/01/2022 5,057 TQEM 243.7437
27/01/2022 160,000 XETR 242.0211
27/01/2022 2,295 CEUX 239.3610
27/01/2022 473 TQEM 239.4210
28/01/2022 171,000 XETR 235.2342
28/01/2022 59,600 CEUX 235.2283
28/01/2022 13,900 TQEM 234.5212
 

1) Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according to commercial practice.

The total number of shares bought back within the Share Buyback Program 2022-2025/I of as 28/01/2022 amounts to 1,025,151
 

Further information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 1, Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is available online under http://www.adidas-group.com/s/sharebuyback.

adidas AG
The Executive Board


31.01.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: adidas AG
Adi-Dassler-Straße 1
91074 Herzogenaurach
Germany
Internet: www.adidas-group.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1274651  31.01.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1274651&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
