    ADS   DE000A1EWWW0

ADIDAS AG

(ADS)
03/22 05:01:01 am
209.3 EUR   -1.30%
04:44aADIDAS AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
01:56aAdidas to Use $1.7 Billion From Reebok Sale in New Buyback
DJ
02/25Foot Locker shares stumble as 2022 forecast hit by Nike's shift
RE
Adidas AG: Release of a capital market information

03/01/2022 | 04:44am EST
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: adidas AG / adidas AG: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in connection with Art. 2 Sec. 1, Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 - 7th Interim Announcement
adidas AG: Release of a capital market information

01.03.2022 / 10:42
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

adidas AG: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in connection with Art. 2 Sec. 1, Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 - 7th Interim Announcement

adidas AG announced the beginning of the first tranche of a share buyback program ("Share Buyback Program 2022-2025/I) via disclosure under Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 on January 10, 2022.

The number of the shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date Aggregate number of shares Trading Venue Volume-weighted average purchase price (EUR)1)
21/02/2022 183,248 XETR 227.9320
21/02/2022 47,414 CEUX 226.3498
21/02/2022 6,997 TQEM 225.9961
22/02/2022 175,654 XETR 222.4944
22/02/2022 59,445 CEUX 222.4814
22/02/2022 9,693 TQEM 222.4755
 

1) Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according to commercial practice.

The first tranche of the Share Buyback Program 2022-2025 was completed as of February 22, 2022. The total number of shares purchased under the Share Buyback Program between January 10, 2022, and February 22, 2022, amounts to 4,156,558, corresponding to 2.16% of the company's stock capital. The average purchase price per share was ? 240.58. In total, treasury shares were repurchased at a total price of ? 999,999,866 (excluding acquisition costs).

Further information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 1, Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is available online under http://www.adidas-group.com/s/sharebuyback.

adidas AG
The Executive Board


01.03.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: adidas AG
Adi-Dassler-Straße 1
91074 Herzogenaurach
Germany
Internet: www.adidas-group.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1291157  01.03.2022 

© EQS 2022
