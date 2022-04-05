Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Adidas AG
  News
  Summary
    ADS   DE000A1EWWW0

ADIDAS AG

(ADS)
  Report
04/05 04:42:02 am EDT
212.75 EUR   +0.07%
04:32aADIDAS AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
04/04ADIDAS : Buy rating from RBC
MD
03/28MARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : March 28, 2022
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Adidas AG: Release of a capital market information

04/05/2022 | 04:32am EDT
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: adidas AG / adidas AG: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in connection with Art. 2 Sec. 1, Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 - 3rd Interim Announcement
adidas AG: Release of a capital market information

05.04.2022 / 10:30
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

adidas AG: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in connection with Art. 2 Sec. 1, Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 - 3rd Interim Announcement

adidas AG announced the beginning of the second tranche of a share buyback program ("Share Buyback Program 2022-2025/II") via announcement under Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 on March 14, 2022.

The number of the shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date Aggregate number of shares Trading Venue Volume-weighted average purchase price (EUR)1)
28/03/2022 34,796 XETR 214.2427
29/03/2022 46,569 XETR 215.3600
30/03/2022 62,531 XETR 215.1409
31/03/2022 135,167 XETR 213.1721
31/03/2022 30,000 CEUX 212.2351
01/04/2022 115,000 XETR 210.8164
01/04/2022 20,000 CEUX 210.9997
 

1) Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according to commercial practice.

The total number of shares bought back within the Share Buyback Program 2022-2025/II as of April 1, 2022 amounts to 1,309,111
 

Further information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 1, Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is available online under http://www.adidas-group.com/s/sharebuyback.

adidas AG
The Executive Board


05.04.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: adidas AG
Adi-Dassler-Straße 1
91074 Herzogenaurach
Germany
Internet: www.adidas-group.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1320557  05.04.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1320557&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
