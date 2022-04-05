Adidas AG: Release of a capital market information
/ adidas AG: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in connection with Art. 2 Sec. 1, Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 - 3rd Interim Announcement
05.04.2022 / 10:30
adidas AG: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in connection with Art. 2 Sec. 1, Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 - 3rd Interim Announcement
adidas AG announced the beginning of the second tranche of a share buyback program ("Share Buyback Program 2022-2025/II") via announcement under Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 on March 14, 2022.
The number of the shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:
Date
Aggregate number of shares
Trading Venue
Volume-weighted average purchase price (EUR)1)
28/03/2022
34,796
XETR
214.2427
29/03/2022
46,569
XETR
215.3600
30/03/2022
62,531
XETR
215.1409
31/03/2022
135,167
XETR
213.1721
31/03/2022
30,000
CEUX
212.2351
01/04/2022
115,000
XETR
210.8164
01/04/2022
20,000
CEUX
210.9997
1) Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according to commercial practice.
The total number of shares bought back within the Share Buyback Program 2022-2025/II as of April 1, 2022 amounts to
1,309,111
Further information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 1, Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is available online under http://www.adidas-group.com/s/sharebuyback.
adidas AG
The Executive Board
