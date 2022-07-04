Log in
    ADS   DE000A1EWWW0

ADIDAS AG

(ADS)
  Report
2022-07-04
167.76 EUR   +0.07%
ADIDAS AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
06/30ADIDAS : Goldman Sachs remains its Buy rating
MD
06/28ADIDAS : Warburg Research reiterates its Buy rating
MD
Adidas AG: Release of a capital market information

07/04/2022
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: adidas AG / adidas AG: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b, Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 1-3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 – 12th Interim Announcement
adidas AG: Release of a capital market information

04.07.2022 / 16:46
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

adidas AG: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b, Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 1-3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 – 12th Interim Announcement

adidas AG announced the start and the continuation of a share buyback program ("Share Buyback Program") via announcement pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 on March 14, 2022 and May 16, 2022.

The number of shares bought back daily and the volume-weighted average purchase prices are as follows:

Date Aggregate number of shares Trading Venue Volume-weighted average purchase price (EUR)1)
27/06/2022 - XETR -
28/06/2022 85,924 XETR 170.8997
28/06/2022 777 TQEX 171.5391
28/06/2022 6,600 CEUX 171.6127
28/06/2022 821 AQEU 171.5729
29/06/2022 53,678 XETR 168.4133
29/06/2022 2,633 TQEX 168.0944
29/06/2022 26,532 CEUX 168.4517
29/06/2022 820 AQEU 167.8316
30/06/2022 72,557 XETR 167.1866
30/06/2022 4,621 TQEX 167.1668
30/06/2022 30,380 CEUX 167.1824
30/06/2022 5,017 AQEU 167.1560
01/07/2022 94,327 XETR 167.6435
01/07/2022 10,745 TQEX 167.1198
01/07/2022 84,050 CEUX 167.8043
01/07/2022 745 AQEU 166.6895

1)  Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to 4 decimal places according to commercial practice.

The total number of shares bought back within the Share Buyback Program as of July 01, 2022 amounts to 5,150,858

Further information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b and Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 1-3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is available under http://www.adidas-group.com/s/sharebuyback.

adidas AG
The Executive Board


04.07.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: adidas AG
Adi-Dassler-Straße 1
91074 Herzogenaurach
Germany
Internet: www.adidas-group.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1390381  04.07.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1390381&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
