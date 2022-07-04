Adidas AG: Release of a capital market information
07/04/2022 | 10:48am EDT
/ adidas AG: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b, Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 1-3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 – 12th Interim Announcement
04.07.2022 / 16:46
adidas AG: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b, Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU)No.596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 1-3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 – 12th Interim Announcement
adidas AG announced the start and the continuation of a share buyback program ("Share Buyback Program") via announcement pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 on March 14, 2022 and May 16, 2022.
The number of shares bought back daily and the volume-weighted average purchase prices are as follows:
Date
Aggregate number of shares
Trading Venue
Volume-weighted average purchase price (EUR)1)
27/06/2022
-
XETR
-
28/06/2022
85,924
XETR
170.8997
28/06/2022
777
TQEX
171.5391
28/06/2022
6,600
CEUX
171.6127
28/06/2022
821
AQEU
171.5729
29/06/2022
53,678
XETR
168.4133
29/06/2022
2,633
TQEX
168.0944
29/06/2022
26,532
CEUX
168.4517
29/06/2022
820
AQEU
167.8316
30/06/2022
72,557
XETR
167.1866
30/06/2022
4,621
TQEX
167.1668
30/06/2022
30,380
CEUX
167.1824
30/06/2022
5,017
AQEU
167.1560
01/07/2022
94,327
XETR
167.6435
01/07/2022
10,745
TQEX
167.1198
01/07/2022
84,050
CEUX
167.8043
01/07/2022
745
AQEU
166.6895
1) Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to 4 decimal places according to commercial practice.
The total number of shares bought back within the Share Buyback Program as of July 01, 2022 amounts to
5,150,858
Further information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b and Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 1-3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is available under http://www.adidas-group.com/s/sharebuyback.
adidas AG
The Executive Board
