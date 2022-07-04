adidas AG: Release of a capital market information

adidas AG: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b, Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 1-3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 – 12th Interim Announcement

adidas AG announced the start and the continuation of a share buyback program ("Share Buyback Program") via announcement pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 on March 14, 2022 and May 16, 2022.

The number of shares bought back daily and the volume-weighted average purchase prices are as follows:

Date Aggregate number of shares Trading Venue Volume-weighted average purchase price (EUR)1) 27/06/2022 - XETR - 28/06/2022 85,924 XETR 170.8997 28/06/2022 777 TQEX 171.5391 28/06/2022 6,600 CEUX 171.6127 28/06/2022 821 AQEU 171.5729 29/06/2022 53,678 XETR 168.4133 29/06/2022 2,633 TQEX 168.0944 29/06/2022 26,532 CEUX 168.4517 29/06/2022 820 AQEU 167.8316 30/06/2022 72,557 XETR 167.1866 30/06/2022 4,621 TQEX 167.1668 30/06/2022 30,380 CEUX 167.1824 30/06/2022 5,017 AQEU 167.1560 01/07/2022 94,327 XETR 167.6435 01/07/2022 10,745 TQEX 167.1198 01/07/2022 84,050 CEUX 167.8043 01/07/2022 745 AQEU 166.6895

1) Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to 4 decimal places according to commercial practice.

The total number of shares bought back within the Share Buyback Program as of July 01, 2022 amounts to 5,150,858

Further information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b and Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 1-3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is available under http://www.adidas-group.com/s/sharebuyback.

