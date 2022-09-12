Advanced search
    ADS   DE000A1EWWW0

ADIDAS AG

(ADS)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  08:38 2022-09-12 am EDT
148.85 EUR   +2.40%
09/06ADIDAS : Berenberg revises his opinion and turns to Neutral
MD
09/05ADIDAS AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
09/02Amid US retail gloom, Uniqlo shines on COVID-triggered revamp
RE
Adidas AG: Release of a capital market information

09/12/2022 | 08:30am EDT
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: adidas AG / adidas AG: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b, Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 1-3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 – 14th Interim Announcement
adidas AG: Release of a capital market information

12.09.2022 / 14:29 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

adidas AG: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b, Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 1-3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 – 14th Interim Announcement

adidas AG announced the start and the continuation of a share buyback program ("Share Buyback Program") via announcement pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 on March 14, 2022, May 16, 2022 and September 5, 2022.

The number of shares bought back daily and the volume-weighted average purchase prices are as follows:

Date Aggregate number of shares Trading Venue Volume-weighted average purchase price (EUR)1)
05/09/2022 115,761 XETR 144.6018
05/09/2022 62,872 CEUX 144.9565
06/09/2022 41,324 XETR 144.3040
07/09/2022 107,603 XETR 141.2616
09/09/2022 130,548 XETR 145.2053
09/09/2022 1,958 CEUX 143.7297

1)  Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to 4 decimal places according to commercial practice.

The total number of shares bought back within the Share Buyback Program as of September 09, 2022 amounts to 6,047,630

Further information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b and Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 1-3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is available under http://www.adidas-group.com/s/sharebuyback.

adidas AG
The Executive Board


12.09.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: adidas AG
Adi-Dassler-Straße 1
91074 Herzogenaurach
Germany
Internet: www.adidas-group.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1440513  12.09.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1440513&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
