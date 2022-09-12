adidas AG: Release of a capital market information

adidas AG: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b, Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 1-3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 – 14th Interim Announcement

adidas AG announced the start and the continuation of a share buyback program ("Share Buyback Program") via announcement pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 on March 14, 2022, May 16, 2022 and September 5, 2022.

The number of shares bought back daily and the volume-weighted average purchase prices are as follows:

Date Aggregate number of shares Trading Venue Volume-weighted average purchase price (EUR)1) 05/09/2022 115,761 XETR 144.6018 05/09/2022 62,872 CEUX 144.9565 06/09/2022 41,324 XETR 144.3040 07/09/2022 107,603 XETR 141.2616 09/09/2022 130,548 XETR 145.2053 09/09/2022 1,958 CEUX 143.7297

1) Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to 4 decimal places according to commercial practice.

The total number of shares bought back within the Share Buyback Program as of September 09, 2022 amounts to 6,047,630

Further information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b and Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 1-3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is available under http://www.adidas-group.com/s/sharebuyback.

adidas AG

The Executive Board