Adidas AG: Release of a capital market information
09/12/2022 | 08:30am EDT
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: adidas AG
/ adidas AG: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b, Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 1-3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 – 14th Interim Announcement
adidas AG: Release of a capital market information
12.09.2022 / 14:29 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
adidas AG: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b, Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU)No.596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 1-3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 – 14th Interim Announcement
adidas AG announced the start and the continuation of a share buyback program ("Share Buyback Program") via announcement pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 on March 14, 2022, May 16, 2022 and September 5, 2022.
The number of shares bought back daily and the volume-weighted average purchase prices are as follows:
Date
Aggregate number of shares
Trading Venue
Volume-weighted average purchase price (EUR)1)
05/09/2022
115,761
XETR
144.6018
05/09/2022
62,872
CEUX
144.9565
06/09/2022
41,324
XETR
144.3040
07/09/2022
107,603
XETR
141.2616
09/09/2022
130,548
XETR
145.2053
09/09/2022
1,958
CEUX
143.7297
1) Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to 4 decimal places according to commercial practice.
The total number of shares bought back within the Share Buyback Program as of September 09, 2022 amounts to
6,047,630
Further information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b and Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 1-3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is available under http://www.adidas-group.com/s/sharebuyback.
adidas AG
The Executive Board
12.09.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de