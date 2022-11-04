|
EQS-Ad-hoc: adidas AG / Key word(s): Personnel
adidas AG: adidas AG in talks with a potential successor to CEO Kasper Rorsted
04-Nov-2022 / 15:43 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Herzogenaurach, November 4, 2022
adidas AG in talks with a potential successor to CEO Kasper Rorsted
adidas AG confirms that it is in talks with Bjørn Gulden, CEO of PUMA SE, as a potential successor to adidas AG CEO Kasper Rorsted.
***
