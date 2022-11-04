EQS-Ad-hoc: adidas AG / Key word(s): Personnel

adidas AG: adidas AG in talks with a potential successor to CEO Kasper Rorsted



04-Nov-2022 / 15:43 CET/CEST

Herzogenaurach, November 4, 2022





adidas AG in talks with a potential successor to CEO Kasper Rorsted

adidas AG confirms that it is in talks with Bjørn Gulden, CEO of PUMA SE, as a potential successor to adidas AG CEO Kasper Rorsted. *** Contacts:

