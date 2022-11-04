Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Adidas AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADS   DE000A1EWWW0

ADIDAS AG

(ADS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:08 2022-11-04 am EDT
114.52 EUR   +21.89%
10:49aPuma's CEO Gulden to Move to Adidas, Replacing Kasper Rorsted, Manager Magazin Reports
DJ
10:45aAdidas Ag : adidas AG in talks with a potential successor to CEO Kasper Rorsted
EQ
10:13aPuma CEO Gulden to become new Adidas CEO - manager magazin
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Adidas AG: adidas AG in talks with a potential successor to CEO Kasper Rorsted

11/04/2022 | 10:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS-Ad-hoc: adidas AG / Key word(s): Personnel
adidas AG: adidas AG in talks with a potential successor to CEO Kasper Rorsted

04-Nov-2022 / 15:43 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Herzogenaurach, November 4, 2022


adidas AG in talks with a potential successor to CEO Kasper Rorsted


adidas AG confirms that it is in talks with Bjørn Gulden, CEO of PUMA SE, as a potential successor to adidas AG CEO Kasper Rorsted.

 

***

 

Contacts:
 		  
Media Relations Investor Relations
corporate.press@adidas.com investor.relations@adidas.com
Tel.: +49 (0) 9132 84-2352 Tel.: +49 (0) 9132 84-2920
   

For more information, please visit adidas-group.com.

04-Nov-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: adidas AG
Adi-Dassler-Straße 1
91074 Herzogenaurach
Germany
Phone: +49 9132 84 0
Fax: +49 9132 84 2241
Internet: www.adidas-group.com
ISIN: DE000A1EWWW0, US00687A1079, US00687P1049
WKN: A1EWWW, A0MNCC , 909676
Indices: DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1479825

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1479825  04-Nov-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1479825&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about ADIDAS AG
10:49aPuma's CEO Gulden to Move to Adidas, Replacing Kasper Rorsted, Manager Ma..
DJ
10:45aAdidas Ag : adidas AG in talks with a potential successor to CEO Kasper Rorsted
EQ
10:13aPuma CEO Gulden to become new Adidas CEO - manager magazin
RE
11/03Factbox-Companies count the cost of ditching Russia
RE
11/02ADIDAS : Credit Suisse maintains a Sell rating
MD
10/28ADIDAS : Gets a Sell rating from Baader Bank
MD
10/28Analysis-European retailers are on investors' naughty lists this Christmas
RE
10/26Skechers says escorted Ye out of LA office after rapper arrived 'unannounced'
RE
10/26Berkshire's Brooks running unit settles trademark case against Brooks Brothers
RE
10/26ADIDAS : Goldman Sachs remains Neutral
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ADIDAS AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 23 193 M 22 636 M 22 636 M
Net income 2022 608 M 593 M 593 M
Net Debt 2022 743 M 725 M 725 M
P/E ratio 2022 33,5x
Yield 2022 2,48%
Capitalization 17 046 M 16 637 M 16 637 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,77x
EV / Sales 2023 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 60 661
Free-Float 84,7%
Chart ADIDAS AG
Duration : Period :
adidas AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADIDAS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 33
Last Close Price 93,95 €
Average target price 129,85 €
Spread / Average Target 38,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kasper Bo Rørsted Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Harm Ohlmeyer Senior Vice President-Brand Finance
Thomas Hermann Rabe Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Hubert Group Chief Information Officer
Martin Shankland Head-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADIDAS AG-62.89%16 637
NIKE, INC.-45.76%141 439
ON HOLDING AG-55.04%5 360
FENG TAY ENTERPRISES CO., LTD.-27.65%4 579
XTEP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-47.31%2 189
KINGNET NETWORK CO., LTD.4.30%1 752