Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Adidas AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADS   DE000A1EWWW0

ADIDAS AG

(ADS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  12:55:21 2023-02-09 pm EST
144.48 EUR   -6.18%
12:36pAdidas Ag : adidas provides top- and bottom-line outlook for 2023
EQ
02/03ADIDAS : Gets a Buy rating from Deutsche Bank
MD
02/02JD Sports new CEO Schultz lays out growth plans
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Adidas AG: adidas provides top- and bottom-line outlook for 2023

02/09/2023 | 12:36pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS-Ad-hoc: adidas AG / Key word(s): Forecast/Preliminary Results
adidas AG: adidas provides top- and bottom-line outlook for 2023

09-Feb-2023 / 18:34 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Herzogenaurach, February 9, 2023


adidas provides top- and bottom-line outlook for 2023

adidas today published its financial guidance for 2023. While the company continues to review future options for the utilization of its Yeezy inventory, this guidance already accounts for the significant adverse impact from not selling the existing stock. This would lower revenues by around € 1.2 billion and operating profit by around € 500 million this year. Against this background, adidas expects currency-neutral sales to decline at a high-single-digit rate in 2023. The company’s underlying operating profit is projected to be around the break-even level. 

Should the company irrevocably decide not to repurpose any of the existing Yeezy product going forward, this would result in the write-off of the existing Yeezy inventory and would lower the company’s operating profit by an additional € 500 million this year. In addition, adidas expects one-off costs of up to € 200 million in 2023. These costs are part of a strategic review the company is currently conducting aimed at reigniting profitable growth as of 2024.

If all these effects were to materialize, the company would expect to report an operating loss of € 700 million in 2023.

In 2022, based on preliminary unaudited numbers, adidas revenues increased 1% in currency-neutral terms. In reported terms, sales were up 6% to € 22,511 million during the 12-months period (2021: € 21,234 million). The company’s gross margin reached a level of 47.3% (2021: 50.7%) in 2022. adidas generated an operating profit of € 669 million last year (2021: € 1,986 million), reflecting an operating margin of 3.0% (2021: 9.4%). Net income from continuing operations was € 254 million in 2022 (2021: € 1,492 million).

 

***

Contacts:
 
Media Relations
corporate.press@adidas.com
Tel.: +49 (0) 9132 84-2352

Investor Relations
investor.relations@adidas.com
Tel.: +49 (0) 9132 84-2920

 

 

For more information, please visit adidas-group.com.

09-Feb-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: adidas AG
Adi-Dassler-Straße 1
91074 Herzogenaurach
Germany
Phone: +49 9132 84 0
Fax: +49 9132 84 2241
Internet: www.adidas-group.com
ISIN: DE000A1EWWW0, US00687A1079, US00687P1049
WKN: A1EWWW, A0MNCC , 909676
Indices: DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1556557

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1556557  09-Feb-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1556557&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
All news about ADIDAS AG
12:36pAdidas Ag : adidas provides top- and bottom-line outlook for 2023
EQ
02/03ADIDAS : Gets a Buy rating from Deutsche Bank
MD
02/02JD Sports new CEO Schultz lays out growth plans
RE
01/31Baader Bank raises target for Adidas to 133 euros - 'Reduce
DP
01/31ADIDAS : Baader Bank reaffirms its Sell rating
MD
01/27Warburg Research raises Adidas to 'Buy' - Target 180 euros
DP
01/27ADIDAS : Upgraded to Buy by Warburg Research
MD
01/26ADIDAS : JP Morgan remains Neutral
MD
01/26ADIDAS : Receives a Sell rating from Hauck & Aufhauser
MD
01/26ADIDAS : RBC reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ADIDAS AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 22 918 M 24 587 M 24 587 M
Net income 2022 698 M 749 M 749 M
Net Debt 2022 1 881 M 2 018 M 2 018 M
P/E ratio 2022 43,4x
Yield 2022 1,21%
Capitalization 29 755 M 31 923 M 31 923 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,38x
EV / Sales 2023 1,33x
Nbr of Employees 53 870
Free-Float 83,6%
Chart ADIDAS AG
Duration : Period :
adidas AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADIDAS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 33
Last Close Price 154,00 €
Average target price 139,81 €
Spread / Average Target -9,22%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bjørn Gulden Chief Executive Officer
Harm Ohlmeyer Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Hermann Rabe Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Hubert Group Chief Information Officer
Martin Shankland Head-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADIDAS AG20.82%31 923
NIKE, INC.7.11%190 580
ON HOLDING AG24.83%6 801
FENG TAY ENTERPRISES CO., LTD.-2.91%5 877
XTEP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED13.35%3 147
KINGNET NETWORK CO., LTD.31.25%2 674