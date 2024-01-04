ADIDAS : Bernstein downgrades its opinion

On Thursday, Bernstein downgraded its opinion on adidas shares from "outperform" to "perform in line with the market", with a price target reduced from 205 to 200 euros.



In a study of the apparel and retail sectors, the analyst believes that market forecasts for the sports equipment manufacturer are too high for the first half of the year.



In particular, he is concerned about the weakness of orders placed by the brand's major distributors - which together account for 70% of business - and the general feverishness of consumer demand.



Under these conditions, the German group's forecasts are bound to disappoint, predicts Bernstein, who nevertheless continues to appreciate adidas from a long-term perspective.



For the time being, the research firm prefers to stay away from the stock in anticipation of a correction, a "tactical" stance which should not prevent it from being more constructive in the near future.



