  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Adidas AG
  News
  Summary
    ADS   DE000A1EWWW0

ADIDAS AG

(ADS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/06 02:23:19 am EDT
186.25 EUR   -1.05%
02:05aAdidas Lowers 2022 Margin Target as China Sales Keep Sinking
DJ
01:50aAdidas lowers 2022 expectations amid China lockdowns
RE
01:50aAdidas' Q1 Net Income Declines Almost 14% But Beats Analyst Consensus
MT
Adidas Lowers 2022 Margin Target as China Sales Keep Sinking

05/06/2022 | 02:05am EDT
By Joshua Kirby


Adidas AG said it expects full-year profitability to be dragged by continued declining sales in Greater China after the company's revenue and earnings fell in the first quarter.

The German sporting-goods firm made quarterly sales of 5.30 billion euros ($5.59 billion), 3% lower at constant currency than in the same quarter last year. Operating profit fell to EUR437 million from EUR704 million previously, on an operating margin that contracted by more than 5 percentage points to 8.2%.

In Greater China, Adidas booked a 35% fall in sales amid a challenging market environment exacerbated by pandemic-related lockdowns, offsetting growth in the North America and EMEA regions.

The company said the situation will continue to affect sales in the rest of the year, and it expects a significant decrease in full-year Greater China sales. As such, it now expects full-year sales growth at the lower end of a previously guided range of 11%-13%.

The less favorable geographic mix means the company now sees no growth in its gross or operating margins in 2022, which came in at 50.7% and 9.4% in 2021, respectively. It had previously targeted a gross margin of 51.5%-52% and an operating margin of 10.5%-11% for the year.


Write to Joshua Kirby at joshua.kirby@wsj.com; @joshualeokirby


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-06-22 0204ET

Financials
Sales 2022 23 919 M 25 127 M 25 127 M
Net income 2022 1 809 M 1 900 M 1 900 M
Net cash 2022 621 M 652 M 652 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,5x
Yield 2022 2,01%
Capitalization 34 768 M 36 525 M 36 525 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,43x
EV / Sales 2023 1,30x
Nbr of Employees 53 870
Free-Float 87,0%
Chart ADIDAS AG
Duration : Period :
adidas AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADIDAS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 33
Last Close Price 188,22 €
Average target price 278,55 €
Spread / Average Target 48,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kasper Bo Rørsted Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Harm Ohlmeyer Senior Vice President-Brand Finance
Thomas Hermann Rabe Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Hubert Group Chief Information Officer
Martin Shankland Head-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADIDAS AG-25.66%36 525
NIKE, INC.-28.82%198 389
ON HOLDING AG-38.53%8 064
FENG TAY ENTERPRISES CO., LTD.-15.98%5 756
XTEP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-12.00%3 646
361 DEGREES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED1.50%1 070