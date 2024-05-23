CONFIDENTIAL

[Convenience translation.

In the event of any differences in interpretation, the German version shall prevail.]

RULES OF PROCEDURE

OF THE SUPERVISORY BOARD OF ADIDAS AG

Pursuant to § 13 section 1 of the Articles of Association of adidas AG (hereinafter the 'Company'), the Supervisory Board of the Company adopted the following Rules of Procedure:

I.

SUPERVISORY BOARD

AND MEMBERS OF THE SUPERVISORY BOARD

§ 1

TASKS OF THE SUPERVISORY BOARD

The Supervisory Board shall advise and supervise the Executive Board in matters concerning the management of the Company and the Group. Its supervision and advice shall also include, sustainability issues. To the benefit of the Company and the Group, the Supervisory Board shall cooperate closely and on a basis of mutual trust with the Executive Board. The Supervisory Board shall exercise its duties subject to statutory provisions, the Articles of Association and these Rules of Procedure. The Supervisory Board shall follow the recommendations and suggestions of the German Corporate Governance Code. The Supervisory Board shall assess, at regular intervals, how effective the Supervisory Board as a whole and its committees fulfil their tasks.

§ 2

MEMBERSHIP IN THE SUPERVISORY BOARD