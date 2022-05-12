Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Adidas AG
  News
  Summary
    ADS   DE000A1EWWW0

ADIDAS AG

(ADS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/12 10:46:19 am EDT
180.03 EUR   -1.01%
Adidas Says It Hasn't Found Xinjiang Cotton in Products

05/12/2022 | 10:09am EDT
By Ulrike Dauer

Adidas AG has found no evidence of cotton from the Chinese autonomous region of Xinjiang in its products, the company's Chief Financial Officer said Thursday.

Evaluations of certificates and delivery documents hadn't confirmed allegations made in media reports, CFO Harm Ohlmeyer said at the sportswear manufacturer's annual general meeting.

According to a TV report, isotope analysis by German research lab Agroisolab and Niederrhein University identified cotton from Xinjiang in clothing from Adidas.

"The cotton of the products shown in the TV report, in our evaluation, was source by our suppliers from Brazil, India and the U.S.," Ohlmeyer said.

Adidas "ensures fair and safe working conditions for workers within its supply chains through a variety of measures," Ohlmeyer said.

Adidas and other Western manufacturers no longer source cotton from Xinjiang, where activists and some governments allege that forced labor is used. The decision kicked off a boycott of Western clothing and sports goods by Chinese consumers, starting March 2021.

U.S. President Biden in December signed into law the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act to ensure that goods made with forced labor in Xinjiang don't enter the U.S. market. China denies using forced labor.


Write to Ulrike Dauer at ulrike.dauer@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-12-22 1008ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADIDAS AG -0.81% 180.5 Delayed Quote.-28.18%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.83% 5.3554 Delayed Quote.-14.96%
SAFE S.A. -4.64% 0.0801 Real-time Quote.-66.53%
Financials
Sales 2022 24 012 M 25 315 M 25 315 M
Net income 2022 1 758 M 1 854 M 1 854 M
Net cash 2022 420 M 442 M 442 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,3x
Yield 2022 2,03%
Capitalization 33 593 M 35 417 M 35 417 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,38x
EV / Sales 2023 1,25x
Nbr of Employees 53 870
Free-Float 87,0%
Chart ADIDAS AG
Duration : Period :
adidas AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADIDAS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 33
Last Close Price 181,86 €
Average target price 261,03 €
Spread / Average Target 43,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kasper Bo Rørsted Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Harm Ohlmeyer Senior Vice President-Brand Finance
Thomas Hermann Rabe Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Hubert Group Chief Information Officer
Martin Shankland Head-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADIDAS AG-28.18%35 417
NIKE, INC.-35.25%169 841
ON HOLDING AG-55.75%5 244
FENG TAY ENTERPRISES CO., LTD.-25.70%5 106
XTEP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-22.31%3 219
KINGNET NETWORK CO., LTD.-12.54%1 595