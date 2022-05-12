Adidas Says It Hasn't Found Xinjiang Cotton in Products

By Ulrike Dauer



Adidas AG has found no evidence of cotton from the Chinese autonomous region of Xinjiang in its products, the company's Chief Financial Officer said Thursday.

Evaluations of certificates and delivery documents hadn't confirmed allegations made in media reports, CFO Harm Ohlmeyer said at the sportswear manufacturer's annual general meeting.

According to a TV report, isotope analysis by German research lab Agroisolab and Niederrhein University identified cotton from Xinjiang in clothing from Adidas.

"The cotton of the products shown in the TV report, in our evaluation, was source by our suppliers from Brazil, India and the U.S.," Ohlmeyer said.

Adidas "ensures fair and safe working conditions for workers within its supply chains through a variety of measures," Ohlmeyer said.

Adidas and other Western manufacturers no longer source cotton from Xinjiang, where activists and some governments allege that forced labor is used. The decision kicked off a boycott of Western clothing and sports goods by Chinese consumers, starting March 2021.

U.S. President Biden in December signed into law the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act to ensure that goods made with forced labor in Xinjiang don't enter the U.S. market. China denies using forced labor.

