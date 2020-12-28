Adidas : Says More Than 60% of Products Will Be Made With Sustainable Materials in 2021

By Dieter Holger

Adidas AG said more than 60% of its products will be made with sustainable materials in 2021 as it expands its lineup of eco-friendly apparel, building on a raft of green programs outlined in recent years.

The German footwear and clothing maker said Monday that the products will be made with materials including recycled polyester and cotton certified by the Better Cotton Initiative, a nonprofit. Adidas's share of recycled polyester has already reached above 60%, and from 2024 the company aims to use only recycled polyester.

The "Primeblue" and "Primegreen" labels will mark products made with recycled materials, the company said.

"We have continued to invest in sustainability initiatives during the coronavirus pandemic and we will significantly expand our range of sustainable products in 2021," Adidas Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted said in prepared remarks. "We have worked with our suppliers to create the structures that make it possible to process recycled materials on a large scale.

Adidas added that it has teamed up with Finnish startup Infinited Fiber Company Oy to research how to "transform used clothes into a cotton-like material."

In September 2020, Adidas issued a 500 million-euro ($609.2 million) sustainability bond to fund recycled materials, renewable energy and supporting underrepresented communities. Adidas said the bond was five times oversubscribed by investors.

