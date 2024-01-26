ADIDAS : UBS remains Buy, adjusts its target

UBS reiterates its 'buy' recommendation on adidas with an adjusted price target of €207 to €203, a new target that leaves a potential upside of 16% for the German sporting goods supplier's stock.



Following a series of earnings warnings from peers, we believe that adidas' fourth-quarter results could reassure the market that the initial stages of its turnaround are unaffected by the unfavorable environment", the broker believes.



