Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Adidas AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADS   DE000A1EWWW0

ADIDAS AG

(ADS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  07:06:18 2023-03-08 am EST
141.86 EUR   -1.79%
07:00aAdidas Would Pay Royalties to Kanye West in Case of Yeezy Selloff, CEO Says
DJ
06:29aADIDAS : JP Morgan remains its Buy rating
MD
06:24aEuropean Midday Briefing: Fed Tightening Fears Continue to Weigh on Sentiment
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Adidas Would Pay Royalties to Kanye West in Case of Yeezy Selloff, CEO Says

03/08/2023 | 07:00am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Joshua Kirby


Adidas AG will continue to make royalty payments to designer and musician Kanye West if it decides to sell its remaining Yeezy sneakers, Chief Executive Officer Bjorn Gulden said, as the sportswear giant continues to consider its options for the high-value leftover inventory.

Mr. Gulden said the group hasn't yet reached a decision on what to do with remaining Yeezy sneakers produced before its split last year with Mr. West, who goes by Ye.

Germany's Adidas previously said writing off the inventory would result in a hit to operating earnings of around 500 million euros ($527.4 million) this year, adding to the loss of some EUR600 million in revenue booked in the last three months of 2022.

Adidas in October ended its collaboration with Ye, under which it produced his popular and lucrative Yeezy line, following a series of controversies including antisemitic comments made by the rapper.

But writing off the stock could raise sustainability as well as financial concerns, Mr. Gulden said in a conference call following the group's 2022 update. Destroying the sneakers by burning them would be an environmental problem, he said. Yeezy's strong brand appeal meanwhile make the products much more valuable than their material components, he said.

This complicates suggestions for the footwear to be donated to, for example, the victims of the recent earthquake in Turkey and Syria, Mr. Gulden said.

If Adidas decides instead to sell the remaining Yeezys, it would be obliged to continue to pay royalties to Ye, Mr. Gulden said. Adidas would be unlikely to make any profit in that eventuality, he said, but would look to cover its costs, which include logistics expenses as well as payments to Ye.

Selling the sneakers under a different branding and label is not an option, he said.

"We are a company that holds true to contracts," finance chief Harm Ohlmeyer added.

Donations could also be made from sales to groups affected by Ye's comments, Mr. Gulden said, adding however that the company's isn't currently in negotiations over a potential sale of the inventory.

Adidas previously said it expects to reach underlying breakeven, roughly, in its 2023 operating result. The guided operating loss of EUR700 million includes EUR200 million in one-off costs relating to a strategic turnaround after last year's travails, Mr. Ohlmeyer said, as well as the hit from a potential Yeezy writeoff.


Write to Joshua Kirby at joshua.kirby@wsj.com; @joshualeokirby


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-08-23 0659ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADIDAS AG -2.31% 141.22 Delayed Quote.13.32%
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY) 0.15% 18.9322 Delayed Quote.1.08%
All news about ADIDAS AG
07:00aAdidas Would Pay Royalties to Kanye West in Case of Yeezy Selloff, CEO Says
DJ
06:29aADIDAS : JP Morgan remains its Buy rating
MD
06:24aEuropean Midday Briefing: Fed Tightening Fears Continue to Weig..
DJ
06:12aNorth American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures Struggle ..
DJ
06:05aADIDAS : Gets a Buy rating from Deutsche Bank
MD
06:02aADIDAS : Baader Bank reaffirms its Sell rating
MD
05:25aAdidas to slash dividend after Kanye West split
RE
05:18aADIDAS : Jefferies sticks Neutral
MD
04:58aGermany Adidas Results
AQ
03:37aADIDAS : Gets a Neutral rating from RBC
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ADIDAS AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 22 641 M 23 949 M 23 949 M
Net income 2022 638 M 675 M 675 M
Net Debt 2022 1 815 M 1 920 M 1 920 M
P/E ratio 2022 47,9x
Yield 2022 1,21%
Capitalization 27 908 M 29 520 M 29 520 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,31x
EV / Sales 2023 1,41x
Nbr of Employees 53 870
Free-Float 83,6%
Chart ADIDAS AG
Duration : Period :
adidas AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADIDAS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 33
Last Close Price 144,44 €
Average target price 135,47 €
Spread / Average Target -6,21%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bjørn Gulden Chief Executive Officer
Harm Ohlmeyer Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Hermann Rabe Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Hubert Group Chief Information Officer
Martin Shankland Head-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADIDAS AG13.32%29 520
NIKE, INC.2.70%185 432
ON HOLDING AG30.01%7 084
FENG TAY ENTERPRISES CO., LTD.-8.96%5 391
XTEP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED5.52%2 930
KINGNET NETWORK CO., LTD.33.08%2 647