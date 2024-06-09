DÜSSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - Adidas boss Bjorn Gulden has criticized the German Football Association's approach to the change of kit supplier. "I would have liked to have had a discussion with the DFB," the 59-year-old told the "Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung" following the association's switch to the American sporting goods group Nike. The company had only been able to make a one-off offer. There was no further opportunity to negotiate afterwards, said Gulden. This is unusual in the industry.

So far, Adidas is said to have paid around 50 million euros per year, Nike is said to have offered twice that amount. However, Gulden did not complain about the "lack of location patriotism" initially mentioned by Federal Economics Minister Robert Habeck. "We have a free economy, you can choose the package that suits you financially. That's why the end result is completely okay for us. And if the DFB really does get that much money in the near future, then hats off," explained the Adidas boss, adding. "We certainly wouldn't have offered that much." /ri/DP/stw