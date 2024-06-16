June 16 (Reuters) - Adidas has launched an investigation into allegations of large-scale bribery in China after the company received a whistleblower complaint that accused senior staff of embezzling "millions of euros," the Financial Times reported on Sunday. (Reporting by Gursimran Kaur in Bengaluru; Editing by William Mallard)
