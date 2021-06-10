Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Adidas AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADS   DE000A1EWWW0

ADIDAS AG

(ADS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Adidas : invests in Finnish sustainable fibre firm Spinnova

06/10/2021 | 01:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Adidas' 70th anniversary in Herzogenaurach

(Corrects description of company in headline)

BERLIN (Reuters) - German sportswear firm Adidas, which is seeking to increase the proportion of sustainable materials it uses in its products, is investing in Finland's Spinnova, a company that makes textile fibre out of wood or agricultural waste.

Adidas has agreed to subscribe for 3 million euros ($3.65 million) worth of shares in the company's planned initial public offering, bringing the total investment it has secured to 58 million euros, Spinnova said in a statement.

"We are an ideal match with the ambitious and pioneering Adidas sustainability strategy," Spinnova CEO and co-founder Janne Poranen said.

Spinnova is building its first commercial factory in Finland with strategic partner and wood raw material supplier Suzano, and is also building a pilot facility for fibre production out of leather waste.

It said Adidas wanted to secure access to "significant volumes" of its patented fibre in future.

A 500 million euro sustainability bond Adidas issued last September was five times oversubscribed, with proceeds earmarked for investing in renewable energy production and projects to promote recycled materials.

Adidas has pledged to shift to using only recycled polyester from 2024 and is also involved in research cooperation with another Finnish start-up, Infinite Fiber, to develop a process that can transform used clothes into a cotton-like material.

($1 = 0.8218 euros)

(This story corrects description of company in headline)

(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; editing by Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADIDAS AG -0.75% 291.3 Delayed Quote.-1.48%
SUZANO S.A. 1.54% 59.5 End-of-day quote.1.64%
All news about ADIDAS AG
01:46pADIDAS  : invests in Finnish sustainable fibre firm Spinnova
RE
04:19aADIDAS  : Plans Anchor Investment in Finnish Textile Company Spinnova's Planned ..
MT
03:44aAdidas to Invest $3.7 Million in Spinnova IPO
DJ
03:20aADIDAS  : Gets a Buy rating from Jefferies
MD
06/02BERNARD TAPIE : French prosecutor seeks jail for Orange CEO in appeals trial ove..
RE
06/02PRESS RELEASE : GK Software establishes alliance with IBM to accelerate retail i..
DJ
05/27Nike Split With Neymar Amid Sexual-Assault Probe
DJ
05/27PRESS RELEASE : GK Software posts strong results in first quarter
DJ
05/27Many German firms have no women on boards despite quota, study shows
RE
05/27PRESS RELEASE : FidAR WoB-Index: More than half of German Executive Boards free ..
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 21 657 M 26 354 M 26 354 M
Net income 2021 1 478 M 1 799 M 1 799 M
Net cash 2021 658 M 801 M 801 M
P/E ratio 2021 38,9x
Yield 2021 1,11%
Capitalization 57 242 M 69 646 M 69 657 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,61x
EV / Sales 2022 2,37x
Nbr of Employees 54 722
Free-Float 86,9%
Chart ADIDAS AG
Duration : Period :
adidas AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADIDAS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 37
Average target price 312,28 €
Last Close Price 293,50 €
Spread / Highest target 23,7%
Spread / Average Target 6,40%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kasper Bo Rørsted Chief Executive Officer
Harm Ohlmeyer Chief Financial Officer & Labor Director
Thomas Hermann Rabe Chairman-Supervisory Board
Martin Shankland Head-Global Operations
Herbert Kauffmann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADIDAS AG-1.48%69 756
NIKE, INC.-6.81%208 303
FENG TAY ENTERPRISES CO., LTD.19.55%7 565
KINGNET NETWORK CO., LTD.-1.49%1 566
HWASEUNG ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.29.23%966
361 DEGREES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED237.96%885