Adidas plans to end Kanye West partnership over 'offensive behaviour' - Bloomberg News

Oct 25 (Reuters) - German sporting goods maker Adidas AG
plans to end its partnership with American rapper
Kanye West, following a rash of offensive behaviour from the
performer and designer, Bloomberg News said on Tuesday, citing
people familiar with the matter.
Adidas may announce the move as early as Tuesday, the report
added, saying the rapper, who now goes by the name Ye, has made
controversial statements, including anti-Semitic social media
posts, in recent weeks. Adidas did not immediately respond to a
Reuters' request for comment. Ye could not immediately be
reached.
Adidas on Oct. 6 said it was reviewing its business
partnership with the rapper and fashion designer.
The following weekend, the rapper had his Twitter and
Instagram accounts restricted, with the social media platforms
saying they removed his posts that online users condemned as
anti-Semitic.
West, who has been partnering with Adidas since 2013 had
been publicly critical of Adidas and its CEO, adding that the
sporting goods maker were copying his ideas, CNBC had earlier
reported.
In September, Ye terminated his partnership with apparel
retailer Gap Inc.
Ye recently has agreed to buy Parler, the social media
platform popular among U.S. conservatives.
