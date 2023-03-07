Adidas presents annual figures

HERZOGENAURACH (dpa-AFX) - Sporting goods manufacturer Adidas will present its financial statements for fiscal 2022 on Wednesday (10 a.m.). According to preliminary figures, operating profit declined significantly, as the Herzogenaurach-based company announced. Accordingly, this amounted to 669 million euros in 2022 - after almost two billion euros in the previous year. At 22.5 billion euros, sales were only one percent higher than before.

This year, Adidas is even expecting a loss. The company with the three stripes recently announced that the operating result could slide into the red by up to 700 million euros if sales of Yeezy products - which were created in collaboration with the musician Kanye West - were to cease altogether and the business had to be written off completely. Adidas had previously ended its collaboration with the controversial rapper. The Yeezy range contributed 1.2 billion euros to sales and 500 million euros to operating profit./ses/DP/jha