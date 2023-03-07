Advanced search
Adidas presents annual figures

03/07/2023
HERZOGENAURACH (dpa-AFX) - Sporting goods manufacturer Adidas will present its financial statements for fiscal 2022 on Wednesday (10 a.m.). According to preliminary figures, operating profit declined significantly, as the Herzogenaurach-based company announced. Accordingly, this amounted to 669 million euros in 2022 - after almost two billion euros in the previous year. At 22.5 billion euros, sales were only one percent higher than before.

This year, Adidas is even expecting a loss. The company with the three stripes recently announced that the operating result could slide into the red by up to 700 million euros if sales of Yeezy products - which were created in collaboration with the musician Kanye West - were to cease altogether and the business had to be written off completely. Adidas had previously ended its collaboration with the controversial rapper. The Yeezy range contributed 1.2 billion euros to sales and 500 million euros to operating profit./ses/DP/jha


© dpa-AFX 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 22 663 M 23 972 M 23 972 M
Net income 2022 638 M 675 M 675 M
Net Debt 2022 1 861 M 1 968 M 1 968 M
P/E ratio 2022 47,9x
Yield 2022 1,18%
Capitalization 27 908 M 29 520 M 29 520 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,31x
EV / Sales 2023 1,41x
Nbr of Employees 53 870
Free-Float 83,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 33
Last Close Price 144,44 €
Average target price 135,47 €
Spread / Average Target -6,21%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bjørn Gulden Chief Executive Officer
Harm Ohlmeyer Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Hermann Rabe Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Hubert Group Chief Information Officer
Martin Shankland Head-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADIDAS AG13.32%29 520
NIKE, INC.2.70%186 331
ON HOLDING AG30.94%7 135
FENG TAY ENTERPRISES CO., LTD.-8.96%5 280
XTEP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED7.25%2 978
KINGNET NETWORK CO., LTD.33.08%2 768