Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Adidas AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADS   DE000A1EWWW0

ADIDAS AG

(ADS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 05/07 05:47:40 am
279.5 EUR   +8.00%
05:40aAdidas shrugs off China boycott call to raise outlook
RE
05:24aAdidas shrugs off China boycott call to raise outlook
RE
05:08aADIDAS  : UBS reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Adidas shrugs off China boycott call to raise outlook

05/07/2021 | 05:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in in Hamburg

BERLIN (Reuters) - German sportswear company Adidas sees only a short-term impact from Chinese calls in March for a boycott of its products, raising its 2021 sales forecast on Friday as it expects a resumption of big sporting events to drive demand.

Adidas now sees sales growing at a high-teens percentage rate in 2021, compared with a March forecast for mid-to-high teens growth, with a jump of around 50% expected in the second quarter.

It said the acceleration would be driven by new products such as Ultraboost running shoes that are designed to be recycled, as well as big events like the European soccer championship, the Copa America and the Tokyo Olympics.

Shares in Adidas, which had fallen in recent weeks on concerns about sales in China, were up 8.2% at 0907 GMT, the biggest gain on the German blue-chip index. Shares in rival Puma were also up 2%.

Western brands including Adidas, Nike and Puma faced online attacks in China in late March over past statements saying they would not source cotton from Xinjiang after reports of human rights abuses against Uyghur Muslims. Beijing denies any such abuses.

Adidas initially saw a steep drop in demand but sales have since recovered slowly but steadily, Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted told journalists: "We are still very confident that we will have a very good year in China."

Before the boycott call, sales jumped 156% in greater China in the first quarter, a year after the coronavirus pandemic hit there, to account for more than a quarter of total sales.

The row over Xinjiang could impact the sale by Adidas of its Reebok brand, as it could hit the appeal of the company to potential Chinese buyers, three sources told Reuters this week.

But finance chief Harm Ohlmeyer said the sale process was well on track and Adidas was talking to several interested parties and hoped to complete a deal by the end of the year.

Adidas said the more upbeat outlook took into account problems with freight transport due to congestion at U.S. ports and the recent blockage of the Suez canal, as well as ongoing lockdowns in Europe, with 91% of stores now reopened globally.

Puma said last month it expected the consumer backlash against brands in China and congestion at ports to hit its sales, though it gave an upbeat outlook for 2021.

Adidas said first-quarter sales rose 20% to 5.268 billion euros ($6.35 billion), ahead analysts' average forecast of 5 billion, while net income from continuing operations jumped to 502 million euros.

($1 = 0.8290 euros)

(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Mark Potter)

By Emma Thomasson


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADIDAS AG 8.17% 280 Delayed Quote.-13.13%
COPA CORPORATION INC. -2.06% 4045 End-of-day quote.-30.97%
COPA HOLDINGS, S.A. 4.46% 85.73 Delayed Quote.11.01%
NIKE, INC. 0.97% 133.49 Delayed Quote.-6.55%
PUMA SE 2.10% 88.5 Delayed Quote.-6.07%
SUEZ 0.08% 19.865 Real-time Quote.22.38%
All news about ADIDAS AG
05:40aAdidas shrugs off China boycott call to raise outlook
RE
05:24aAdidas shrugs off China boycott call to raise outlook
RE
05:08aADIDAS  : UBS reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
05:05aADIDAS  : Warburg Research sticks Neutral
MD
05:03aADIDAS  : RBC reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
05:02aADIDAS  : Buy rating from Baader Bank
MD
05:01aADIDAS  : Jefferies gives a Buy rating
MD
04:55aAdidas Surges After China Sales Drove 1Q Consensus Beat -- Earnings Review
DJ
03:30aADIDAS  : JP Morgan sticks Neutral
MD
02:15aAdidas 1Q Profit Rose; Guides for Higher Sales
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 21 468 M 25 925 M 25 925 M
Net income 2021 1 446 M 1 747 M 1 747 M
Net cash 2021 251 M 303 M 303 M
P/E ratio 2021 35,2x
Yield 2021 1,20%
Capitalization 50 475 M 60 849 M 60 953 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,34x
EV / Sales 2022 2,11x
Nbr of Employees 54 722
Free-Float 86,9%
Chart ADIDAS AG
Duration : Period :
adidas AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADIDAS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 36
Average target price 305,95 €
Last Close Price 258,80 €
Spread / Highest target 39,5%
Spread / Average Target 18,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kasper Bo Rørsted Chief Executive Officer
Harm Ohlmeyer Chief Financial Officer & Labor Director
Thomas Hermann Rabe Chairman-Supervisory Board
Martin Shankland Head-Global Operations
Herbert Kauffmann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADIDAS AG-13.13%60 849
NIKE, INC.-6.55%208 887
FENG TAY ENTERPRISES CO., LTD.1.25%6 348
KINGNET NETWORK CO., LTD.-4.68%1 488
HWASEUNG ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.30.99%1 000
361 DEGREES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED193.52%820