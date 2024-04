April 17 (Reuters) - Shares in Adidas rose more than 7% on Wednesday, hitting their highest level in over two years after the German sportswear giant on Tuesday reported better-than-expected results and raised its 2024 guidance on stronger momentum.

Shares were up 6.6% by 0905 GMT, topping pan-European STOXX 600 index and tracking their biggest daily gain in almost a year.

