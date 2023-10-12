NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Broker) - U.S. analyst firm Bernstein Research left its rating on Adidas at "Outperform" with a price target of 200 euros. The sporting goods manufacturer has not only benefited from the sales of Yeezy products this year, but it may also significantly improve its key figures in 2024, analyst Aneesha Sherman wrote in a research note published on Thursday. Adidas has already successfully completed two tranches of sales, leaving half of its Yeezy inventory on the books. Adidas is expected to sell this during 2024, making it easier to beat market estimates in a tough environment for retailers./ajx/gl

