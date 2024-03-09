GÜTERSLOH (dpa-AFX) - Bertelsmann CEO Thomas Rabe has announced his departure from the company at the end of 2026. "My contract runs until the end of 2026. My plan is to then move on to other tasks," Rabe told the "Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung". Until then, he had been on the Bertelsmann Executive Board for almost 21 years, 15 of them as Chairman. "This is the right time for new impulses - also for the company."

Rabe said that he would then no longer seek any supervisory board mandates. The manager currently chairs the Supervisory Board of Adidas. "Then I will leave the corporate world and not seek any supervisory board mandates. I would like to be free then," Rabe told the newspaper. "At best, I can imagine one or two entrepreneurial tasks, but more as a supporter and advisor."/hgo/DP/mis