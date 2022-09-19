Advanced search
    ADS   DE000A1EWWW0

ADIDAS AG

(ADS)
2022-09-19
138.19 EUR   +2.26%
CMS: adidas AG: Release of a capital market information

09/19/2022 | 10:15am EDT
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: adidas AG / adidas AG: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b, Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 1-3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 – 15th Interim Announcement
adidas AG: Release of a capital market information

19.09.2022 / 16:14 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

adidas AG: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b, Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 1-3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 – 15th Interim Announcement

adidas AG announced the start and the continuation of a share buyback program ("Share Buyback Program") via announcement pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 on March 14, 2022, May 16, 2022 and September 5th, 2022.

The number of shares bought back daily and the volume-weighted average purchase prices are as follows:

Date Aggregate number of shares Trading Venue Volume-weighted average purchase price (EUR)1)
12/09/2022 65,997 XETR 148.3519
13/09/2022 127,256 XETR 146.2802
14/09/2022 101,178 XETR 142.4168
15/09/2022 137,385 XETR 138.8762
16/09/2022 119,698 XETR 134.0559

1)  Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to 4 decimal places according to commercial practice.

The total number of shares bought back within the Share Buyback Program as of September 16, 2022 amounts to 6,599,144

Further information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b and Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 1-3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is available under http://www.adidas-group.com/s/sharebuyback.

adidas AG
The Executive Board


19.09.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: adidas AG
Adi-Dassler-Straße 1
91074 Herzogenaurach
Germany
Internet: www.adidas-group.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1445567  19.09.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1445567&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
