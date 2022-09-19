CMS: adidas AG: Release of a capital market information
09/19/2022 | 10:15am EDT
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: adidas AG
/ adidas AG: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b, Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 1-3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 – 15th Interim Announcement
adidas AG: Release of a capital market information
19.09.2022 / 16:14 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
adidas AG: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b, Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU)No.596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 1-3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 – 15th Interim Announcement
adidas AG announced the start and the continuation of a share buyback program ("Share Buyback Program") via announcement pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 on March 14, 2022, May 16, 2022 and September 5th, 2022.
The number of shares bought back daily and the volume-weighted average purchase prices are as follows:
Date
Aggregate number of shares
Trading Venue
Volume-weighted average purchase price (EUR)1)
12/09/2022
65,997
XETR
148.3519
13/09/2022
127,256
XETR
146.2802
14/09/2022
101,178
XETR
142.4168
15/09/2022
137,385
XETR
138.8762
16/09/2022
119,698
XETR
134.0559
1) Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to 4 decimal places according to commercial practice.
The total number of shares bought back within the Share Buyback Program as of September 16, 2022 amounts to
6,599,144
Further information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b and Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 1-3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is available under http://www.adidas-group.com/s/sharebuyback.
adidas AG
The Executive Board
19.09.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.eqs-news.com