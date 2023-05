Consumer companies fell amid nervousness about the outlook for earnings and interest rates.

A group of shareholders is suing German sneaker maker Adidas over allegations the company was aware of Kanye West's antisemitic remarks and "extreme behavior."

Adidas is reportedly seeking to regain momentum in the U.S. by concentrating on Major League Soccer and basketball tie-ins.

