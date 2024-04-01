BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Sporting goods manufacturer Adidas and the German Football Association have reacted to criticism of the design of a number on the new national team jersey and have adjusted sales accordingly. The back number 44 is reminiscent of the runes of the Schutzstaffel SS from the National Socialist era. It was no longer possible to personalize the jerseys with your own name and number in the Adidas store on Monday afternoon, and the DFB stopped the delivery of ordered combinations with the 44 in its own online store.

Previously, a journalist on X and subsequently also "Bild" had reported on the Adidas plans. The combination attracted attention on social media and many people took part in the discussion. "The DFB and its partner 11teamsports are responsible for the design of the names and numbers," said Adidas spokesperson Oliver Brüggen when asked by the German Press Agency.

Certain names relating to National Socialism could not be ordered from Adidas and the DFB beforehand. "This does not comply with our guidelines for personalization. Please try something else," appeared as a note at Adidas when making a selection.

"People from around 100 nations work at Adidas, our company stands for diversity and inclusion, and as a company we actively oppose xenophobia, anti-Semitism, violence and hatred in any form," said Brüggen. "Any attempts to promote divisive or exclusionary views are not part of our values as a brand." The company "firmly rejects any suggestion that this was our intention".

The new jersey was unveiled shortly before the two international matches in France (2:0) and against the Netherlands (2:1). The campaign was accompanied by advertising spots, which met with a very positive response./mj/DP/he