Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Adidas AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADS   DE000A1EWWW0

ADIDAS AG

(ADS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DGAP-CMS : adidas AG: Release of a capital market information

08/02/2021 | 01:56am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: adidas AG / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of 
Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in connection with Art. 2 Sec. 1, Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of Commission Delegated 
Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 
adidas AG: Release of a capital market information 
2021-08-02 / 07:55 
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
adidas AG: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in connection 
with Art. 2 Sec. 1, Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 - 5th Interim Announcement 
adidas AG announced the beginning of a share buyback program ("Share Buyback Program 2021") via announcement under Art. 
2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 on June 29, 2021. 
The number of the shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are 
as follows: 
    Date      Aggregate number of shares Trading Venue Volume-weighted average purchase price (EUR)^1) 
 26/07/2021             18,700               XETR                         313.6592 
  26/072021               0                  CEUX                             - 
 26/07/2021               0                  TQEX                             - 
 27/07/2021             20,700               XETR                         310.7354 
 27/07/2021               0                  CEUX                             - 
 27/07/2021               0                  TQEX                             - 
 28/07/2021             20,007               XETR                         309.6793 
 28/07/2021               0                  CEUX                             - 
 28/07/2021               0                  TQEX                             - 
 29/07/2021             18,000               XETR                         308.7704 
 29/07/2021               0                  CEUX                             - 
 29/07/2021               0                  TQEX                             - 
 30/07/2021             26,700               XETR                         306.8567 
 30/07/2021               0                  CEUX                             - 
 30/07/2021               0                  TQEX                             -

1) Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according to commercial practice. 

The total number of shares bought back within the Share Buyback Program 2021 of as 30/07/2021 amounts to 423,311

Further information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 1, Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is available online under http://www.adidas-group.com/s/sharebuyback.

adidas AG The Executive Board -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-08-02 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      adidas AG 
              Adi-Dassler-Straße 1 
              91074 Herzogenaurach 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.adidas-group.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1223250 2021-08-02

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1223250&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 02, 2021 01:55 ET (05:55 GMT)

All news about ADIDAS AG
01:56aDGAP-CMS : adidas AG: Release of a capital market information
DJ
07/26DGAP-CMS : adidas AG: Release of a capital market information
DJ
07/23ADIDAS : Nike Suppliers in Vietnam Halt Production Over COVID-19 Surge
MT
07/22ADIDAS : UBS remains its Buy rating
MD
07/21Altice's adtech firm Teads targets $5 billion valuation in U.S. IPO
RE
07/19DGAP-CMS : adidas AG: Release of a capital market information
DJ
07/15Nike supplier halts production at 3 Vietnam plants due to COVID-19
RE
07/15Nike supplier halts production at 3 Vietnam plants due to COVID-19
RE
07/14Nike and Adidas supplier suspends production at Vietnam plant due to COVID
RE
07/14POU CHEN : Vietnam operations of footwear giant Pou Chen hit by COVID-19 curbs
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 21 709 M 25 770 M 25 770 M
Net income 2021 1 492 M 1 772 M 1 772 M
Net cash 2021 139 M 165 M 165 M
P/E ratio 2021 40,4x
Yield 2021 1,09%
Capitalization 59 602 M 70 702 M 70 753 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,74x
EV / Sales 2022 2,48x
Nbr of Employees 54 722
Free-Float 86,9%
Chart ADIDAS AG
Duration : Period :
adidas AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADIDAS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Last Close Price 306,10 €
Average target price 326,68 €
Spread / Average Target 6,72%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kasper Bo Rørsted Chief Executive Officer
Harm Ohlmeyer Chief Financial Officer & Labor Director
Thomas Hermann Rabe Chairman-Supervisory Board
Martin Shankland Head-Global Operations
Roland Nosko Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADIDAS AG2.75%70 702
NIKE, INC.18.41%264 968
FENG TAY ENTERPRISES CO., LTD.15.79%7 287
KINGNET NETWORK CO., LTD.-11.28%1 388
361 DEGREES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED206.48%881
HWASEUNG ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.14.08%852