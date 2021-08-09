Log in
DGAP-CMS : adidas AG: Release of a capital market information

08/09/2021 | 02:00am EDT
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: adidas AG / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of 
Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in connection with Art. 2 Sec. 1, Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of Commission Delegated 
Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 - 1st Interim Announcement 
adidas AG: Release of a capital market information 
2021-08-09 / 07:59 
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Herzogenaurach, 6 August, 2021 
adidas AG: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in connection 
with Art. 2 Sec. 1, Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 - 1^st Interim Announcement 
adidas AG announced the beginning of a share buyback program ("Share Buyback Program 2021") via announcement under Art. 
2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 on June 29, 2021. 
The number of the shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are 
as follows: 
    Date      Aggregate number of shares Trading Venue Volume-weighted average purchase price (EUR)^1) 
 02/08/2021             5,770                XETR                         313.6324 
 02/08/2021               0                  CEUX                             - 
  02/082021               0                  TQEX                             - 
 03/08/2021             2,700                XETR                         320.1303 
 03/08/2021               0                  CEUX                             - 
 03/08/2021               0                  TQEX                             - 
 04/08/2021              700                 XETR                         329.4561 
 04/08/2021               0                  CEUX                             - 
 04/08/2021               0                  TQEX                             - 
 05/08/2021             22,700               XETR                         319.5655 
 05/08/2021               0                  CEUX                             - 
 05/08/2021               0                  TQEX                             - 
 06/08/2021             37,000               XETR                         312.6272 
 06/08/2021               0                  CEUX                             - 
 06/08/2021               0                  TQEX                             -

1) Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according to commercial practice. 

The total number of shares bought back within the Share Buyback Program 2021 of as 06/08/2021 amounts to 492,181

Further information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 1, Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is available online under http://www.adidas-group.com/s/sharebuyback.

Herzogenaurach, 06/08/2021

adidas AG The Executive Board -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-08-09 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      adidas AG 
              Adi-Dassler-Straße 1 
              91074 Herzogenaurach 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.adidas-group.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
-------------

1224815 2021-08-09

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1224815&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 09, 2021 01:59 ET (05:59 GMT)

