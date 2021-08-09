DGAP-CMS : adidas AG: Release of a capital market information

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: adidas AG / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in connection with Art. 2 Sec. 1, Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 - 1st Interim Announcement adidas AG: Release of a capital market information 2021-08-09 / 07:59 Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Herzogenaurach, 6 August, 2021 adidas AG: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in connection with Art. 2 Sec. 1, Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 - 1^st Interim Announcement adidas AG announced the beginning of a share buyback program ("Share Buyback Program 2021") via announcement under Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 on June 29, 2021. The number of the shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows: Date Aggregate number of shares Trading Venue Volume-weighted average purchase price (EUR)^1) 02/08/2021 5,770 XETR 313.6324 02/08/2021 0 CEUX - 02/082021 0 TQEX - 03/08/2021 2,700 XETR 320.1303 03/08/2021 0 CEUX - 03/08/2021 0 TQEX - 04/08/2021 700 XETR 329.4561 04/08/2021 0 CEUX - 04/08/2021 0 TQEX - 05/08/2021 22,700 XETR 319.5655 05/08/2021 0 CEUX - 05/08/2021 0 TQEX - 06/08/2021 37,000 XETR 312.6272 06/08/2021 0 CEUX - 06/08/2021 0 TQEX -

1) Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according to commercial practice.

The total number of shares bought back within the Share Buyback Program 2021 of as 06/08/2021 amounts to 492,181

Further information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 1, Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is available online under http://www.adidas-group.com/s/sharebuyback.

Herzogenaurach, 06/08/2021

adidas AG

