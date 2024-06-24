FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Bundesliga founding member Eintracht Frankfurt has agreed a "deep and far-reaching partnership" with sporting goods manufacturer Adidas. From July 1, 2025, the Herzogenaurach-based company will replace the previous sponsor Nike. The partnership is a further step towards strengthening Eintracht Frankfurt's national and international competitiveness, according to a statement on Monday. "The talks were characterized by the conviction that our club will continue to develop strongly in all sporting areas", explained Eintracht board spokesman Axel Hellmann.

No details were given about the level of sponsorship, but according to the media, Eintracht will receive 25 million euros for the five-year contract - i.e. five million euros per year. In the case of Nike, it is said to have been four million euros. Both the men's and women's teams will be wearing the new sponsor's jerseys from July 2025. Eintracht already wore the sports kit from Herzogenaurach between 1974 and 1978 as well as 1980 and 1987.

Most recently, the German national soccer team's switch from Adidas to Nike caused a stir. The US sporting goods manufacturer will sponsor the German Football Association from 2027 /vg/DP/jha