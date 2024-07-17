NEW YORK (dpa-AFX) - The US investment bank Goldman Sachs has raised its price target for Adidas from 230 to 260 euros, but left its rating at "Neutral". The raised outlook is in line with market expectations, wrote analyst Richard Edwards on Tuesday evening after the preliminary figures for the second quarter. He raised his operating earnings estimates for 2024 and 2025 by 19 percent./ag/tih

