NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Broker) - U.S. bank JPMorgan raised its price target for Adidas from 185 to 195 euros and left its rating at "Overweight". Analyst Olivia Townsend pointed out that the sporting goods manufacturer's stock has outperformed the industry since the beginning of the year. Further gains depend on the speed and extent of the turnaround in the brand as well as business performance, she wrote in a research note issued Monday. In a best-case scenario, growth as well as margin potential could lead to a fair value of up to 300 euros per share. Its estimate for operating earnings (Ebit) in 2024 is about 40 percent above the consensus forecast, it added./gl/edh

Publication of the original study: 23.07.2023 / 20:31 / BST First disclosure of the original study: 24.07.2023 / 00:15 / BST

