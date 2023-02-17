Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Adidas AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADS   DE000A1EWWW0

ADIDAS AG

(ADS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  12:51:57 2023-02-17 pm EST
143.53 EUR   -0.96%
12:33pMoody's cuts Adidas credit rating to A3 after profit warning
RE
02/14Pharrell Williams to head Louis Vuitton menswear
RE
02/14Louis Vuitton picks Pharrell Williams to head menswear designs
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Moody's cuts Adidas credit rating to A3 after profit warning

02/17/2023 | 12:33pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Adidas logo is pictured inside a shoe before company annual general meeting in Fuerth

(Reuters) - Moody's on Friday dowgraded Adidas' long-term issuer rating one notch to A3 from A2, citing the sportswear maker's recent profit warning, and left the door open to a further cut as it maintained a negative outlook on the company.

Adidas warned on Feb. 9 that it could plunge to a loss this year for the first time in three decades, in the latest downgrade triggered by its split from Kanye West, as it raised the possibility of entirely writing off the inventory of the rapper and fashion designer's Yeezy brand.

Moody's said that even though it had expected a weak operating performance from Adidas in the next 12 to 18 months, its actual guidance was "well below Moody's expectations."

While it described the company's new outlook as conservative and noted its leading position in the global sportswear industry and strong brand, Moody's said its negative outlook reflected "the substantial uncertainty around the near-term improvements of adidas' credit metrics and liquidity profile following the release of a very weak earnings guidance for 2023."

($1 = 0.9373 euros)

(Reporting by Tristan Chabba in Gdansk; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)


© Reuters 2023
All news about ADIDAS AG
12:33pMoody's cuts Adidas credit rating to A3 after profit warning
RE
02/14Pharrell Williams to head Louis Vuitton menswear
RE
02/14Louis Vuitton picks Pharrell Williams to head menswear designs
RE
02/14Pharrell Williams to head Louis Vuitton menswear designs
RE
02/14Louis Vuitton picks Pharrell Williams to head menswear designs
RE
02/14Louis Vuitton picks Pharrell Williams to head menswear designs
RE
02/13European Midday Briefing: Investor Focus on U.S. CPI, Rate Outl..
DJ
02/13ADIDAS : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
02/13DZ Bank lowers Adidas to 'Hold' and fair value to 138 euros
DP
02/13ADIDAS : Reduced to Neutral by DZ Bank
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ADIDAS AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 22 717 M 24 249 M 24 249 M
Net income 2022 695 M 742 M 742 M
Net Debt 2022 1 835 M 1 959 M 1 959 M
P/E ratio 2022 40,8x
Yield 2022 1,28%
Capitalization 28 001 M 29 890 M 29 890 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,31x
EV / Sales 2023 1,38x
Nbr of Employees 53 870
Free-Float 83,6%
Chart ADIDAS AG
Duration : Period :
adidas AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADIDAS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 33
Last Close Price 144,92 €
Average target price 133,04 €
Spread / Average Target -8,20%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bjørn Gulden Chief Executive Officer
Harm Ohlmeyer Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Hermann Rabe Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Hubert Group Chief Information Officer
Martin Shankland Head-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADIDAS AG13.70%29 890
NIKE, INC.8.95%192 859
ON HOLDING AG37.30%7 036
FENG TAY ENTERPRISES CO., LTD.-5.08%5 696
XTEP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED6.79%2 965
KINGNET NETWORK CO., LTD.34.76%2 716