United Airlines rallies on profit forecast. But it's adapting to the 'reality' of Boeing's difficulties.

Shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc. rallied after hours on Tuesday, after the airline forecast a second-quarter profit that was above expectations, helped by strong demand and a rebound in business travel.

Rio Tinto Maintains Annual Guidance After First-Quarter Iron-Ore Shipments Fall 10%

Rio Tinto maintained its 2024 guidance after the Australian mining giant reported a 10% fall in first-quarter iron-ore shipments.

Tesla Delays Cybertruck Deliveries, Leaving Buyers Confused

The pause is the latest issue for the carmaker, which recently announced job cuts.

Take-Two Interactive to Cut 5% of Jobs, Slash Projects

The video game maker said the cost-cutting moves are expected to be finished by the end of the year.

Adidas Raises Annual Profit Forecast

Adidas raised its revenue and profit expectations after a better-than-anticipated first quarter.

Musk's Starlink Cracks Down on Growing Black Market

Elon Musk's SpaceX has begun a crackdown on users who are connecting to its Starlink high-speed internet service from countries where it isn't authorized.

Louis Vuitton Owner LVMH Posts Lower Revenue Amid Luxury Slowdown

Revenue for the first three months of the year came in at EUR20.69 billion, down 2%.

J.B. Hunt Earnings Tumble in Weak Freight Market

The key intermodal business saw revenue slide on declining volumes and rates.

Investment Banking Bounceback Powers Big U.S. Lenders

Top U.S. banks, including Bank of America, JPMorgan and Goldman, posted better-than-expected earnings thanks to strong consumer spending and a flurry of Wall Street activity.

Trump's Truth Social Stake Shrinks by $3.4 Billion After Stock Tanks

Shares are down more than 65% from a recent peak after the first three weeks of trading.

