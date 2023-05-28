Advanced search
ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages adidas AG Investors With Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action First Filed by the Firm - ADDYY, ADDDF

05/28/2023 | 02:05pm EDT
New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2023) - WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of adidas AG (OTCQX: ADDYY) (OTCQX: ADDDF) between May 3, 2018 and February 21, 2023, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important June 27, 2023 lead plaintiff deadline in the securities class action commenced by the Firm.

SO WHAT: If you purchased adidas securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the adidas class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=12204 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than June 27, 2023. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources, or any meaningful peer recognition. Many of these firms do not actually litigate securities class actions, but are merely middlemen that refer clients or partner with law firms that actually litigate the cases. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs' Bar. Many of the firm's attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) in addition to other misconduct, Kanye West (also known as Ye) made anti-Semitic comments in front of adidas staff, and even suggested naming an album after Adolf Hitler; (2) adidas was aware of his behavior, and failed to warn investors that it was aware of that behavior, and had considered ending the Partnership, a business association with adidas and Kanye West, as a result; (3) adidas failed to take meaningful precautionary measures to limit negative financial exposure if the Partnership were to end as a result of Kanye West's behavior; (4) adidas overstated the risk mitigation measures it took with regard to Yeezy shoes in the event that it terminated the Partnership; and (5) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the adidas class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=12204 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

-------------------------------

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.
Phillip Kim, Esq.
The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
New York, NY 10016
Tel: (212) 686-1060
Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
Fax: (212) 202-3827
lrosen@rosenlegal.com
pkim@rosenlegal.com
cases@rosenlegal.com
www.rosenlegal.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/167777


© Newsfilecorp 2023
