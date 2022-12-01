Rapper Kanye West no longer plans to buy social media platform Parler

Dec 1 (Reuters) -
The parent company of social media platform Parler and
American rapper Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, have agreed to
terminate the intent of the sale of Parler, according to a
statement from Parlement Technologies on Thursday.
"This decision was made in the interest of both parties in
mid-November," the company said in a statement. "Parler will
continue to pursue future opportunities for growth and the
evolution of the platform for our vibrant community."
Parlement Technologies and Ye had announced plans for the
deal in October. At the time the company said it expected the
deal to close during the fourth quarter of 2022.
Ye has been criticized in recent months for making
anti-Semitic remarks. On Nov. 22 he dined with former U.S.
President Donald Trump at Trump's private club in Florida along
with Nick Fuentes, a prominent white supremacist.
In September, Ye terminated his partnership with apparel
retailer Gap Inc. German sporting goods maker Adidas
terminated its partnership with Ye in October.
Parler, which launched in 2018, has been reinstated on
Google and Apple Inc's app stores after being removed following
the U.S. Capitol riots in January 2021. Parler is one of several
social media platforms, including Gettr, Gab and Truth Social,
that have positioned themselves as free-speech alternatives to
Twitter Inc prior to its new ownership under billionaire Elon
Musk.
(Reporting by Helen Coster
Editing by Chris Reese and David Gregorio)