1340 GMT - Adidas is among the most mentioned companies across news items over the past 12 hours, according to Factiva data, after the company said sales of parts of its remaining Yeezy inventory boosted its third-quarter results, prompting it to raise 2023 guidance. Shares of the German sports apparel and footwear company rose Wednesday after it reported preliminary third-quarter results that analysts said came in ahead of consensus expectations. The company posted revenue of EUR6 billion, compared with EUR6.41 billion in the year-earlier period and an operating profit of EUR409 million during the quarter, down from EUR564 million. Nevertheless, EBIT was two times ahead of consensus, driven by stronger underlying performance of the core business, Bank of America analysts said in a research note. Adidas has been selling Yeezy-branded shoes after it parted ways with musician and designer Kanye West, also known as Ye. Moreover, Adidas's 2024 results might still get a boost from Yeezy inventories, BofA said. Adidas's share recovery still has a long way to go, and the stock should continue to outperform following consensus upgrades in earnings per share, new product launches, and a capital markets day in 2024, BofA said. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (andrea.figueras@wsj.com)

