    ADS   DE000A1EWWW0

ADIDAS AG

(ADS)
2023-02-24
136.75 EUR   -1.73%
U.S. retailer Foot Locker in talks with Metro Brands for India entry - report
RE
Siemens supervisory board chairman Snabe will not extend tenure beyond 2025 - source
RE
Major League Soccer and Adidas Announces Landmark Multi-Year Partnership Extension
CI
U.S. retailer Foot Locker in talks with Metro Brands for India entry - report

02/24/2023
FILE PHOTO: People queue during Black Friday sales in front of a Foot Locker shoe store in Zurich

BENGALURU (Reuters) - U.S. footwear and sportswear retailer Foot Locker Inc is in talks with Metro Brands Ltd to enter the Indian market, ET Now reported on Friday.

Foot Locker, which retails popular footwear brands including Adidas and Nike Inc, is in discussions with four Indian players to appoint a franchise, ET Now tweeted. The details of the companies were not disclosed.

Foot Locker and Metro Brands did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

The rising affluence in the country and a shift in consumer spending from mom-and-pop stores to bigger chains have set Metro up for sales gains, Metro Brands Chief Executive Nissan Joseph told Reuters on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Hritam Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal)


© Reuters 2023
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADIDAS AG -1.95% 136.58 Delayed Quote.9.18%
FOOT LOCKER, INC. -1.79% 42.03 Delayed Quote.13.23%
METRO BRANDS LIMITED 0.05% 850.1 End-of-day quote.-3.78%
NIKE, INC. -1.72% 117.86 Delayed Quote.2.47%
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD 0.68% 2383.7 Delayed Quote.-7.05%
