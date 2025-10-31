UBS maintains its buy recommendation on the stock with an unchanged target price of €274 following the announcement of quarterly results.



With the stock losing nearly 12% over the week, the analyst believes that the recent share price movement appears to be an overreaction, as he sees no additional evidence that would change his view on adidas' underlying momentum.



Operating profit is now expected to increase to around €2bn (compared to between €1.7bn and €1.8bn).



Taking into account Yeezy sales in the previous year (around €650m in 2024), revenue is now expected to increase by around 9% (compared to a high single-digit increase).